Supreme Court to decide Starbucks appeal over 'Memphis 7' fired for trying to unionize

WASHINGTON −The Supreme Court said Friday it will take up one of the most closely watched cases in the ongoing unionization effort at Starbucks, the mega coffee chain's firing of seven employees at a Memphis coffee shop.

The baristas – a group that became known as the "Memphis 7" − said they’d been fired in retaliation for trying to organize a union. The union filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board.

A federal judge in 2022 ordered Starbucks to reinstate the employees and the Cincinnati-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit affirmed that decision last year. The issue is the standard federal courts must use to require companies to keep employees on the payroll in the short term while their underlying cases are hashed out.

The case of the "Memphis 7" has become a symbol for union supporters.

Starbucks sign hangs outside a casino along Main Street Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Deadwood, S.D.

In a brief urging the Supreme Court to grant the case, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said the court’s review is particularly important because of what it called the National Labor Relations Board’s “broader efforts to tip the scales in favor of unions and against employers.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Supreme Court to decide Starbucks appeal over fired 'Memphis 7'