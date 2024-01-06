The Supreme Court will decide whether Trump can be removed from presidential ballots

Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Samuel Alito and Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Justice Neil Gorsuch, Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. . | J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press

The U.S. Supreme Court announced Friday that it will decide whether states can keep former President Donald Trump off 2024 presidential ballots.

Oral arguments will take place on Feb. 8, as the justices recognize that primary elections are quickly approaching.

“The compressed timeframe could allow the court to produce a decision before Super Tuesday on March 5, when the largest number of delegates are up for grabs in a single day, including in Colorado,” The Associated Press reported.

The Supreme Court agreed to hear the case after Trump appealed Colorado’s decision to remove his name from the ballots due to his involvement in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Colorado’s argument for removing Trump from the Republican ballot is based on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. State officials say his participation in the Capitol attack constituted engagement in “insurrection or rebellion” against the United States.

The case marks the first time in American history that the Supreme Court has had to make a legal decision regarding the 14th Amendment. “The amendment was adopted in 1868, following the Civil War. It has been so rarely used that the nation’s highest court had no previous occasion to interpret it,” according to The Associated Press.

“We have full confidence that the U.S. Supreme Court will quickly rule in our favor and finally put an end to these un-American lawsuits,” Trump’s campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said, per Axios.

All parties involved in the case have voiced the need for the U.S. Supreme Court to hear the case, emphasizing its importance and the necessity for a nationwide consensus on the issues.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden kick-started his campaign for reelection in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, on Friday.

Regarding Trump’s actions during the events on Jan. 6, 2021, Biden said, “He’s willing to sacrifice our democracy, put himself in power.”

“Trump did nothing, it was among the worst derelictions of duty by a president in American history,” Biden added, per The Independent.