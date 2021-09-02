Supreme Court Declines To Block Extreme Texas Abortion Law In 5-4 Ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court said Wednesday night it would not block Texas’ extreme new law that criminalizes abortion after six weeks, a striking defeat for abortion rights advocates who say the ban is a direct assault on Roe v. Wade.

The ruling was 5-4, with Chief Justice John Roberts siding with the court’s three liberal members.

The decision came just under a day after the court effectively allowed the Texas abortion ban to go into effect by not taking any action after a coalition of abortion rights groups filed an emergency appeal to halt it.

The new law, Senate Bill 8, effectively bans abortions at six weeks, when many women don’t yet realize they’re pregnant. It also deputizes private citizens who can receive bounties of up to $10,000 for suing anyone accused of “aiding and abetting” patients who seek an abortion in Texas.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

