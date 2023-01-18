Supreme Court declines to hear appeal in murder case

Jan. 18—The Ohio Supreme Court has declined to hear John Rose's appeal of his murder conviction.

On Tuesday, the state's high court declined to hear Rose's appeal of his conviction in the 2020 death of Paul Ruffo. Rose was found guilty of one count of aggravated murder and three counts of murder, unclassified felonies, and one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, after a jury trial in May of 2021.

Judge Thomas Harris sentenced Rose to life without parole in June of 2021.

Rose appealed his conviction to the 11th District Court of Appeals, claiming the evidence does not support his conviction, the court should not have allowed prosecutors to play an improper video at jury selection, and jury questionnaires were destroyed improperly.

The appeal also claimed that Rose's then-wife was improperly allowed to testify against him at trial, violating spousal privilege.

The 11th District Court of Appeals upheld Rose's conviction.

Rose's appeal to the Ohio Supreme Court rested on the spousal privilege argument.

Rose still has another case pending before the Ohio Supreme Court, after a motion for a new trial was denied by the trial court.

In an initial motion to the trial court, Rose sought a new trial based on a trio of affidavits.

In his appeal to the Ohio Supreme Court, Rose raises a number of procedural issues with the court's decision to refuse to grant him a new trial. The appeal was filed with the Ohio Supreme Court at the end of December, and has not yet been ruled upon.