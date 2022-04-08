Supreme Court declines to hear Fairfield teens' appeals

Apr. 7—FAIRFIELD — The Iowa Supreme Court on Thursday declined to hear appeals from two Fairfield teens charged with a teacher's killing. The teens had sought the court's review of two adverse decisions.

In documents filed Thursday, the Iowa Supreme Court denied applications made by attorneys for Willard Noble Chaiden-Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale for discretionary review and interlocutory appeal.

A district court judge ruled against the teens' requests to bar the media and public from an upcoming court hearing that sought a referral to juvenile court. The judge also declined to rule on evidence admissibility issues prior to the hearing.

The teens, facing charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the death of 66-year-old Fairfield High School Spanish teacher Nohema Graber, had appealed both of those rulings to the higher court.

The stay had not yet been lifted as of Thursday afternoon, according to online court records, nor has a judge established new dates for the pending reverse waiver to juvenile court hearings.

Goodale, 17, and Miller, 16, are accused by investigators of using a baseball bat to kill Graber in a park where she frequently walked, according to once public search warrant documents. A motive has not been released or commented on by authorities.

Graber was reported missing on Nov. 3, 2021, and found the same day in the Chautauqua Park where she frequently walked, her body hidden under a tarp, wheelbarrow and railroad ties.

While the statute required the teens to be charged as adults, given their age and the nature of the alleged crime, attorneys for the two teens have asked the court to move the case down to juvenile court. The move, known as a reverse waiver, would drastically reduce the maximum penalty each teen faces while making the proceedings secret.

If convicted in adult court, the teens would face a prison term up to life though they would be eligible for parole, since the Iowa Supreme Court banned life without parole sentences for juveniles in 2016. If convicted in juvenile court they would be released once they turn 18.

Currently, separate trials are scheduled for the two teens, with Goodale's set to begin Aug. 23 and Miller's Nov. 1.

