Supreme Court declines to hear Indiana school's transgender bathroom case

WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to decide if schools can bar transgender students from using a bathroom that reflects their gender identity, leaving in place a lower court ruling that allowed a transgender middle school boy in Indiana to use the boys' bathroom.

The case arrived at the Supreme Court against the backdrop of a shifting legal landscape over transgender issues in schools, including disputes that have played out over sports teams and the use of pronouns by teachers. The decision to deny the case represented a victory for LGBTQ+ advocates, though the issue will likely return to the Supreme Court in the future.

In this current case, an Indiana school district wanted the court to weigh in, arguing schools “desperately need” a final answer to a debate that isn’t going away and has implications for housing rules, athletics and historically sex-segregated organizations.

Lawyers for the Indiana transgender student said the court shouldn’t take the case; the student is now in high school and able to use his preferred restroom.

Ruling in favor of the student last year, the Chicago-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit said it assumed the Supreme Court will step in at some point. Until then, the judges said, they are sticking with the standards they applied in a 2017 ruling that allowed a transgender high school student in Wisconsin to continue using the boy’s restroom.

The legal questions in Metropolitan School District of Martinsville v. A.C. were whether bathroom restrictions violate both the Constitution’s equal protection clause and a law the prohibits discrimination at schools that receive federal funding.

The Supreme Court has denied similar cases in the past. In 2021, the high court chose not to review a ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit involving a transgender boy named Gavin Grimm. The appeals court ruled that bathroom restrictions at a Virginia school amounted to discrimination.

Stephanie Kalka, 54, holds a sign supporting transgender students during a rally Feb. 25, 2017, in Chicago against the Trump administration's reversal of federal protections of bathroom rights, warning it risked exposing young people to hate-fueled violence.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Supreme Court won't hear Indiana school's transgender bathroom case