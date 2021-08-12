Supreme Court declines request by Indiana University students to block COVID-19 vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to block a COVID-19 vaccine mandate at Indiana University, clearing the way for school officials to require students and faculty members to be vaccinated.

Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected the request from Indiana University students to hear a challenge to the vaccine mandate.

The emergency appeal arrived at the nation's highest court as a growing number of employers, restaurants and schools, responding to a rise in COVID-19 cases driven by the Delta variant, are requiring vaccines. Slightly less than 40% of the country's adult population is not fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Indiana University mandating COVID-19 vaccines

The students filed the emergency appeal last week, asking the justices to block enforcement of the university’s requirement, which they said violates their constitutional right to bodily integrity under the 14th Amendment. The Chicago-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit upheld the requirement in a decision earlier this month, citing a 1905 Supreme Court precedent that allowed Massachusetts to impose a penalty on those who declined smallpox vaccinations.

Indiana’s public university said in May that students and faculty would be required to take the vaccine to attend classes in person this fall, with exceptions for religious objections, medical conditions – such as allergies – and those conducting their coursework online.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID-19 vaccine: SCOTUS declines Indiana University vaccine challenge