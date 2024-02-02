Supreme Court declines to temporarily bar West Point from considering race in admissions

WASHINGTON −The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the U.S. Military Academy at West Point to continue using race in its admissions while a challenge to that process is being litigated.

In an unsigned order, the high court denied a request by the anti-affirmation action group Students for Fair Admissions to immediately intervene because of the academy’s Jan. 31 application deadline for the next entering class.

The group has successfully challenged the affirmative action admissions policies used by Harvard College and the University of North Carolina to diversify their campuses.

But in the 6-3 ruling striking down those policies last year, Chief Justice John Roberts noted in a footnote that the majority’s opinion did not address “the potentially distinct interests” of military academies in race-based admissions programs.

Military leaders have long considered a diverse officer corps essential for troop effectiveness, the Justice Department told the Supreme Court in a filing.

West Point’s admissions system should not be thrown out, much less temporarily disrupted in the middle of an admissions cycle, the government said.

The New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Jan. 29 agreed with a lower court’s decision that no emergency action was warranted.

Students for Fair Admissions, founded by conservative legal strategist Edward Blum, argues the policy violates the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment.

The group is suing the nation’s oldest military academy on behalf of a high-school senior applying to West Point for the first time and a college freshman applying for the second time. Both are white.

West Point’s practices, the group charges, are worse than Harvard’s were because the school gives preference to only three races: Blacks, Hispanics and Native Americans.

About 10% of the most recent class accepted were Black, below West Point’s target of 14%, according to the group’s filing. The school very nearly hit its 11% goal for Hispanics.

Students for Fair Admissions has filed a similar challenge against the U.S. Naval Academy. That trial is scheduled to begin in September.

In its order on Friday, the court said its denial of Students for Fair Admissions' request for an immediate injuction barring West Point from considering race "should not be construed as expressing any view on the merits of the constititional question."

Scenes from the 2023 Graduation and Commissioning Ceremony at Michie Stadium on the campus of U.S. Military Academy at West Point on Saturday, May 27, 2023. ORG XMIT: jm052723 (Via OlyDrop)

