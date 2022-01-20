Supreme Court declines Trump’s request to block records from Jan. 6 panel

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected former President Donald Trump’s request to prevent congressional investigators from obtaining White House records concerning Trump’s activities leading up to and during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol building.

Pro-Trump supporters at the Capitol following a rally with then-President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

The 8-1 decision by the justices was the latest hurdle to Trump’s attempt to claim executive privilege over hundreds of pages of documents sought by the House select committee investigating Jan. 6. In November, U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled that Trump did not have the authority to overrule current President Biden, who has so far chosen to waive executive privilege over the records sought by the committee. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., then affirmed that ruling in December, prompting Trump to submit an emergency request last month asking the Supreme Court to intervene.

But nearly all of the justices ruled against Trump’s request on Wednesday, with only Justice Clarence Thomas dissenting.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

By rejecting the ex-president’s executive privilege claims, the Supreme Court decision opens the door for the Jan. 6 committee to receive hundreds of pages of White House communications, emails, text messages and other documents that could offer a new and potentially significant roadmap to the activities of Trump and his key advisers as they attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The court’s decision also could effectively moot the challenges to committee subpoenas by former Trump aides, like ex-chief of staff Mark Meadows and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, both of whom have invoked Trump’s claims of executive privilege as grounds for not turning over documents or agree to submit for questioning by the committee.

The court’s terse opinion was especially surprising since only one justice, Clarence Thomas, voted to take up the case and hear the former president’s arguments on the issue. None of Trump’s three appointees to the court — Neal Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh — sided with him, although Kavanaugh issued a limited dissent stating that he did not accept a portion of a U.S. Court of Appeals opinion stating that former presidents did not have standing to invoke executive privilege if the incumbent president doesn’t. But since the Court of Appeals ruled that Trump’s executive privilege claims would have failed even if he was still president, the limited Kavanaugh dissent didn’t matter; he concurred in the court’s opinion that the documents in question should be turned over.