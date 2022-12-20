Supreme Court: Defendant can't use faulty jail health care as justification for bail

Dec. 20—A criminal defendant cannot raise the perceived faulty medical care at the Valley Street jail as a reason to be released on bail, the New Hampshire Supreme Court ruled last week.

Defendant Daniel Laguerre, 35, had said he suffers from a series of complex medical issues and chronic illnesses and without proper care he could suffer severe complications or death.

But the state Supreme Court unanimously ruled that a judge can consider only the dangerousness that either the community or the defendant would face outside of jail.

"According to the State, factors related to the defendant's safety while detained are irrelevant to the court's bail decision. We agree with the State," reads a seven-page decision written by Justice Patrick Donovan.

Health care has been a consistent issue at the Valley Street jail, which is owned and operated by Hillsborough County. Earlier this year, the county paid out $875,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by the parents of a Manchester man, 24, who died of fentanyl withdrawal at the jail.

And during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, judges released pre-trial inmates who filed civil suits to challenge their confinement. One judged ordered a release, citing the "cavalier attitude" of jailers toward the disease.

The case was decided on Friday. In August, Peterborough police arrested Laguerre on two felony charges related to domestic violence. According to the ruling, he was released on his own recognizance and ordered to stay away from the victim.

But Laguerre was arrested within a month and charged with violent crimes against the same victim. Superior Court Judge Will Delker ordered him held without bail in preventive detention.

His defense lawyer, Michael Lewis of Concord, said the Laguerre case was one of several he and lawyer Cassandra Moran have taken on at the request of the judiciary to address the severe shortage of lawyers for poor defendants in the state.

Lewis said bail would be the first and best opportunity for a judge to address shortcomings at a jail. Now, a defendant receiving inadequate care at a jail will have to find a lawyer to file a civil case, usually a habeas corpus.

"Overall, we felt our interpretation was better for the system, and it was a construction that the language of the statute permitted," Lewis said.

In an email, Hillsborough County Corrections Superintendent Joseph Costanzo said he was aware of the ruling but had not comment at this time.