Supreme Court delves into Alabama brawl over race, redistricting and Voting Rights Act

John Fritze, USA TODAY
WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court wrestled Tuesday with how far states must go to ensure congressional districts don't discriminate against minority voters in a case that voting rights advocates fear will lead to a further weakening of the Voting Rights Act.

At issue is Alabama's recently redrawn congressional map, which includes one district out of seven with a majority of Black voters – even though African Americans make up 27% of the state's population. The case could have sweeping implications for how states across the country take account of race as they draw congressional districts.

A majority of the conservative court appeared skeptical of some of Alabama's most far reaching positions. But some of the justices seemed to be in search of a narrower ruling that could still make it more difficult for plaintiffs to challenge maps as discriminatory.

Pointing to a series of maps drawn by computers in an ostensibly race-neutral way that did not readily identify a second African American district, Associate Justice Samuel Alito questioned whether map makers would have to make race the top factor in order to achieve the outcome the plaintiffs have said is required by the Voting Rights Act.

The appeal is one of two the high court is considering that deal with elections at a time when voting has become an increasingly fraught issue after the 2020 election and false claims of widespread fraud. Another case questions how much autonomy state legislatures have to set the rules of an election without oversight from state courts.

Alabama's position drew a sustained attack from the court's liberal wing, especially Associate Justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson. The two peppered Alabama's attorney about the purpose of the Voting Rights Act, approved in 1965 and widely considered a crowning achievement of the civil rights movement. Kagan at one point asserted that, based on the court's precedent, the case should be a "slam dunk."

Kagan noted that the Supreme Court limited the power of the Voting Rights Act just last year, upholding an Arizona law barring unions and advocacy organizations from collecting voters' mail-in ballots, a practice critics call "ballot harvesting." The court signaled that challenges to voting rules brought under the statute's prohibition on discrimination – though still possible –  may become far harder to win.

Now, Kagan said, Alabama wants the court to limit the law's impact on redistricting.

"In recent years, the statute has fared not well in this court," Kagan said. "You're asking us to cut back substantially on our 40 years of precedent. So what's left?"

A law enforcement official stands on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court Building on Oct. 03, 2022.
Conservatives who side with Alabama argue that lower courts have misread the Voting Rights Act. The intention is to bar discrimination, they say, not to compel states to go out of their way to do everything possible to avoid the appearance of discrimination.

A 1986 Supreme Court decision, Thornburg v. Gingles, lays out how federal courts are supposed to determine whether a congressional map violates the Voting Rights Act. Courts must first consider factors such as whether there is a majority group large enough and compact enough to make up a district. Plaintiffs also must demonstrate that white residents vote together enough to defeat a minority group's preferred candidate.

Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, often viewed as the high court's median justice, repeatedly returned to a question of how states are supposed to define "compact."

"The states and the plaintiffs and the district courts are all struggling, I think, with how do you measure compactness and that's why, I think, this is such a difficult inquiry under – just taking current law," Kavanaugh said.

three-judge federal court in January ruled against Alabama, asserting that its congressional map likely violated the Voting Rights Act in light of the factors set forth in Thornburg. The court said it didn't regard the question of whether the maps violated the law "as a close one." Two of the three judges were nominated by a Republican president.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Supreme Court delves into Alabama battle over race, redistricting

