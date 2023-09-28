Supreme Court denies appeal request in 2015 Richland Township murder

Sep. 28—EBENSBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has denied the petition for allowance of appeal of a man serving a life sentence in prison for the 2015 murder of his girlfriend in Richland Township.

The appeal had been filed on behalf of David Leon Johnson, 44, in February, and the court denied the petition on Tuesday.

Johnson's appeal came after the Superior Court denied his motion for relief filed under the Post Conviction Relief Act (PCRA) in January, which allows individuals who have pleaded guilty or been found guilty of a crime to argue that a new trial or other relief may be warranted.

Johnson, convicted of first-degree murder in March 2017 in the death of Allison Vaughn on March 30, 2015, in their Parkside Drive apartment, had attorneys file a petition for allowance of appeal on his behalf. Permission from the court must come before a party can appeal to the higher court.

Cambria County Senior Judge Patrick T. Kiniry found Johnson guilty of first-degree murder in March 2017 in the death of Vaughn, following a five-day, nonjury trial, and sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 10 to 20 years.

Johnson also was convicted of aggravated assault, robbery, theft, access device fraud and abuse of a corpse.

A hearing was held in November 2021 to address Johnson's claims that his public defenders, Michael Filia and Patricia Moore, provided inadequate counsel.

Kiniry issued an order on May 4, 2022, denying the petition for relief, after which Johnson appealed the decision to the state Superior Court, which upheld Kiniry's sentence.

Johnson is currently housed in SCI-Forrest.