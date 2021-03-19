Supreme Court denies Carter's bid for new trial

Mar. 19—DES MOINES — A man acquitted of murder charges in his mother's death will still face a civil penalty of $10 million from a lawsuit filed by his father.

The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday issued the latest blow to Jason Carter's bid to remove the civil trial verdict that found him liable for his mother Shirley Carter's death. He owes $10 million to her estate in that judgment.

The case was filed by Bill Carter, Jason Carter's father, after authorities had failed to make an arrest in Shirley Carter's death, which was ruled a homicide. Shirley Carter was killed in her rural Lacona home on July 19, 2015.

After the civil jury delivered their verdict on Dec. 18, 2018, authorities charged Jason Carter with first-degree murder. He was later acquitted of that charge in 2019 and has spent the time since trying to overturn the civil verdict.

Attorneys for Jason Carter argued before the state's Supreme Court in January that the criminal trial against their client provided them with more evidence than they had during the civil trial. Had they had that evidence, they feel the verdict would have been different.

"After the conclusion of the December 2017 trial, Jason was charged with homicide in the first degree and criminal discovery began," Jason Carter's attorney Allison Kanne argued to the Iowa Supreme Court. "It was at that point that his counsel became aware of significant exculpatory evidence."

His team also alleged that investigators were giving more information to Bill Carter's attorneys during the civil trial, a claim they denied.

"The parties were on an absolutely equal footing in terms of knowing the names of these other suspects, and in terms of any sort of documentary information that they had about these other suspects," argued Bill Carter's attorney Mark Weinhardt.

"I also want to dispel this idea that there was this cozy, cooperative relationship between us and [prosecutors]," Weinhardt added. "Indeed, we fought like cats and dogs about this. We always thought that they should have been releasing more than they did."

Justices didn't agree that evidence discovered during the criminal trial's discovery period was sufficient to warrant a new trial.

"We are not convinced Jason exhausted all probable sources of information concerning this case," Chief Justice Susan Christensen wrote in her opinion filed Friday. The eight other justices who took part in consideration of the case joined in Christensen's decision.

Christensen cited an audio recording of an interview between Jason Carter's attorneys and Detective Reed Kious, which showed the attorneys were aware prior to the civil trial that law enforcement had information on alternative suspects.

Attorneys for Jason Carter said they didn't attempt to gain the full investigative file from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, because they were clearly unwilling to provide the file and weren't required to during the civil trial. However, once DCI agreed to make a portion available, Christensen wrote that Jason Carter's attorneys made no attempt to obtain the remainder of the file, or at least interviews on other suspects.

"Because Jason did not make any attempts to obtain more information from law enforcement or investigate leads for himself, he did not exercise due diligence in timely discovering the evidence he now offers," Christensen wrote.

The district court had ruled that most of the new evidence was inadmissible at trial anyway, and couldn't change the verdict. The Iowa Supreme Court supported that finding.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Oskaloosa Herald and the Ottumwa Courier. He can be reached at kocker@oskyherald.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.