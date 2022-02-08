Supreme Court denies OBA bid against McAlester attorney

Feb. 7—The Oklahoma Supreme Court has denied an attempt by the Oklahoma Bar Association to enact "summary discipline" measures against McAlester attorney Brecken Wagner.

OBA attorneys filed the measure in the state's high court in an effort to lodge disciplinary measures against Wagner that could have resulted in a ruling that he was unfit to practice law and have also resulted in a public censure of the local attorney — with both denied by the state's high court.

The OBA filed the measures before the Supreme Court in response to Wagner's 2021 conviction by a Pittsburg County jury on a misdemeanor count of filing a false police report after he reported in 2020 McAlester police were trespassing by conducting a search of one of his client's properties without letting him see the search warrant. Wagner paid a $500 fine and court costs in the misdemeanor case.

Jurors acquitted Wagner of another misdemeanor charge in the same 2020 case accusing him of obstructing an officer at the site, that had called for a sentence of up to one year in the county jail if he had been convicted.

The Oklahoma Bar Association later filed notice with the chief justice of the Oklahoma Supreme Court with its request that disciplinary measures be enacted against Wagner for the misdemeanor conviction. Such measures are decided by the state's high court.

Rule 7.1 cited by the OBA states a lawyer shall be subject to summary professional discipline when the lawyer is convicted of a crime "which demonstrates such lawyer's unfitness to practice law."

Filings by the OBA stated the OBA was not alleging the filing a false report misdemeanor conviction warranted a finding that Wagner was unfit to practice law, but moved ahead on the OBA's request for disciplinary professional discipline. That included a request for a public censure of Wagner because of the 2020 false reporting misdemeanor conviction.

In its ruling, the Oklahoma Supreme Court stated the reason for its decision.

"The Oklahoma Bar Association seeks public censure as a summary professional discipline for respondent (Wagner) although the Bar Association also states the respondent's conviction does not demonstrate the unfitness to practice law," the Oklahoma Supreme Court stated.

"We conclude the respondent's conviction does not demonstrate unfitness to practice law and deny the Oklahoma Bar Association's application for summary discipline," the high court ruled.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court summarized the incident, which occurred on Sept. 15, 2020, at a residence on Cardinal Lane, that led to the conviction.

"The McAlester Fire Department arrived at a residence to extinguish a fire in the kitchen," the high court's summary states. "An adult female left the residence after stating to a fireman she needed to pick up children at school.

"A fireman checked for additional fire or persons while moving through the residence and he observed a 'possible handgun' on a bed near 'drug paraphernalia.' The fire department requested the presence of a police officer because of the observation. The fire department continued to work on the scene."

A McAlester police officer was led by a fireman into the residence and shown the location of the observed handgun and paraphernalia, with the result the officer requested an investigator.

The woman who left the residence phoned the owner, who did not live at the residence, the document continues. The owner did not reside at the residence at the time. Firemen and police were at the residence when she and another woman arrived and both individuals were denied access to the inside of the residence while police and fire personnel were securing it and working the scene of a fire.

Wagner arrived at the residence and had a conversation with the two women and a police officer, who directed Wagner to leave the premises. He stood on the street adjacent to the residence and telephoned his law partner, who went to the Pittsburg County Courthouse for the purpose of objecting to the police application for a search warrant for the residence. The judge signed the warrant after hearing an informal argument objecting to it.

Wagner returned to the residence from an adjacent street, learned a search warrant had been obtained and asked a police officer for a copy for the non-resident owner of the residence. Police told Wagner a search was commencing, declined to give him a copy of the search warrant at that time and told him he should leave the residence or be arrested.

Wagner returned to the street and telephoned the McAlester Police Department. "He identified himself as the caller and the owner of the residence as the complaining party for the purpose of the telephone report," the Supreme Court noted. He requested a trespassing charge be lodged against the police officers executing a search of the residence because he requested a copy of the search warrant and was not provided a copy from the officers at the residence, the Supreme Court summary continues.

He then spoke briefly with an investigator at the residence and then left while police officers commenced the search. A few weeks later, on Nov. 3, 2020, Wagner was arrested by several McAlester police officers at the Pittsburg County Courthouse on the misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and filling a false report at the Pittsburg County Courthouse,.

Regarding Wagner's telephone call to McAlester police, the Supreme Court noted Wagner had given his name, identified his client and his reason for making the call — his assertion of trespassing.

"No trespass charge was filed against a McAlester police officer," the Supreme Court noted. "After respondent's (Wagner's) telephone call to the McAlester Police Department, an investigator at the scene informed of the telephone call simply told the respondent to go away or be arrested," the high court summary continues. "Respondent's telephone call was unsuccessful for respondent's stated purpose and he left he scene."

"We agree with the Bar the facts related to the respondent's conviction do not show deceit causing serious consequences for law enforcement" as in a precedent case, the Supreme Court noted. "We conclude respondent's conviction does not demonstrate unfitness to practice law."

The Supreme issued two rulings in regard to the matter:

—"Two filings previously sealed by the court shall remain sealed.

—"Respondent's (Wagner's) conviction does not demonstrate unfitness to practice law and the Oklahoma Bar Association's application for summary discipline is denied."

