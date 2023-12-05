Supreme Court dismisses case dealing with disability 'testers'

WASHINGTON − The Supreme Court on Tuesday unanimously tossed aside an appeal dealing with whether Americans with disabilities may sue hotels for failing to disclose accessibility information on their websites, deciding that the case was moot.

Deborah Laufer, a Florida woman who uses a wheelchair, sued Acheson Hotels in 2020 after she discovered an inn the company operated in Maine did not disclose on its booking page whether it offered accessible rooms. That lack of disclosure violated a 2010 federal regulation that is tied to the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Civil rights groups say such “tester” lawsuits are critical to enforcing the ADA, the 1990 law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of disability. Millions of Americans living with a disability rely on hotels to make note of accommodations like ramps and roll-in showers on their websites, otherwise they may wind up discovering that they're unable to use a room until after they have already arrived.

But in an unusual twist, Laufer dismissed her underlying suit after the case was before the Supreme Court. And so the outcome Tuesday, which does not resolve the questions posted by Laufer's suit, was not a major surprise.

Several justices questioned whether they could resolve the case or whether the dispute between Laufer and the Maine inn had resolved itself already. Laufer has dismissed her suit and the hotel is now under new ownership. That company now includes information about accessibility on its website.

The opinion, the first of the Supreme Court's current term, was written by Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

