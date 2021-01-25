Supreme Court dismisses cases questioning Trump profits from private businesses

John Fritze, USA TODAY

WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court batted aside a pair of cases Monday that raised questions about former President Donald Trump’s business ties, finding the concerns over whether he violated the Constitution's anti-corruption clauses moot now that he is out of office.

The cases involved questions about whether Trump violated the emoluments clauses of the Constitution by benefiting from his properties – notably, a hotel in downtown Washington, D.C. – where foreign and other entities with business before the federal government often stayed.

Trump’s critics argued that receiving revenue from those properties violated that prohibition.

The justices on Monday sent the cases back to lower courts and ordered that they be dismissed. Trump left office on Jan. 20, the day President Joe Biden was inaugurated.

"Only Trump losing the presidency and leaving office ended these corrupt constitutional violations, stopped these groundbreaking lawsuits," said Noah Bookbinder with Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a watchdog group that brought one of the cases.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The dismissals were among the most notable orders issued on the final day before the court begins a four-week recess, meaning the decisions on whether to hear other high-profile issues will wait until the end of February. Those pending matters include regulations on abortion and immigration approved by the Trump administration that have been challenged, but that may be reversed by the Biden White House in coming weeks.

Aiming to limit the potential for outside influence on the president, the Constitution’s Framers included language asserting that “no person holding any office of profit or trust under [the United States], shall, without the consent of the Congress, accept of any present, emolument, office, or title, of any kind whatever, from any king, prince, or foreign state.” A second constitutional provision specifically prohibits the president from receiving domestic emoluments.

The challenge with the cases – one brought by competitors to Trump properties and the other by the state of Maryland and Washington, D.C. – focused largely on who had standing to sue the president over the alleged violation of the clauses.

The cases was closely watched in part because Trump's critics viewed it as an avenue for digger deeper into some of the secrecy surrounding Trump's finances.

"History will note that at every step of this case, President Trump and political appointees at the Department of Justice went to extreme lengths to prevent us from uncovering the true extent of his corruption," D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine and Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, both Democrats, said in a joint statement.

U.S. Supreme Court Building on Dec. 24, 2018, in Washington, D.C.

Democratic lawmakers and government watchdogs argued the most flagrant violations happened when government officials – including some from foreign governments – spent lavishly at the Trump International Hotel a few blocks from the White House.

Justice Department attorneys had countered that a violation of the clauses only happens if Trump profits directly from his employment as president, not from "the proceeds of ordinary commercial transactions between foreign governments and businesses."

The dismissals drew criticism from some who noted Trump continues to flirt with running again for president in 2024.

“If ever there were cases that fit the mootness exception these are they,” tweeted Sherrilyn Ifill, president of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. “The fact they arrived at the SCOTUS at the end of Trump’s term demonstrate precisely why these actions can easily ‘evade review.’”

Among other actions by the high court Monday:

• The justices declined to hear an appeal from a Nevada church challenging COVID-19 restrictions implemented by Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat.

• Texas death-row inmate Ruben Gutierrez, who has requested a spiritual adviser to be present in the execution chamber, will have his case reviewed by lower courts.

• The court declined to hear an appeal from Sheldon Silver, the former New York State Assembly speaker convicted of corruption charges in 2015.

Contributing: Rich Wolf

