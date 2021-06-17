Supreme Court dismisses challenge to Affordable Care Act in 7-2 vote

ABC News

Following their "very robust conversation" with Vice President Kamala Harris, Democratic state legislators from Texas conceded that while the Biden administration wants to see federal voting reform legislation make it to the president's desk, the hurdle to passage is the U.S. Senate -- but they aren't giving up on conversations with those lawmakers. "We know it's a priority for the administration but quite frankly it lies in the Senate," state Sen. Carol Alvarado, the chair of the Texas Senate Democratic Caucus, said after the meeting at the White House Wednesday. Harris met with more than a dozen Democratic lawmakers from Texas, applauding them as "courageous leaders" for staging a walkout in the final hours of the state's regular legislative session last month.