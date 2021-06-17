Supreme Court dismisses challenge to Affordable Care Act in 7-2 vote
The Supreme Court has dismissed a challenge to the Obama era health care law, preserving insurance coverage for millions of Americans.
The justices found that a group of red states lacked legal standing to bring a challenge that could have upended the health care law.
The Supreme Court on Thursday, in long-anticipated decision, rejected a challenge to the Affordable Care Act in a case involving whether the individual mandate can be severed from the rest of the law -- or whether the whole law must be struck down. The court ruled 7-2, with Justice Stephen Breyer writing for the majority, striking down a lower court ruling, saying the plaintiffs -- Texas and other GOP-led states -- did not have standing. A record 31 million Americans have health care coverage connected to Obamacare right now, as well as 54 million Americans with preexisting conditions, all of which is preserved by the court essentially enforcing the status quo.
The case, filed by a coalition of states led by Texas, challenged the "individual mandate" provision of the Affordable Care Act.
The Supreme Court on Thursday released its highly anticipated decision on a challenge to the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare. By a 7-2 vote, the court rejected the Republican-led challenge to the law.
The Affordable Care Act case is among the most consequential the Supreme Court considered this term. It follows years of fiery debate over Obamacare.
The Supreme Court Thursday morning tossed aside conservatives' latest challenge to the Affordable Care Act, rejecting the Trump administration’s bid to get the entire health care law thrown out.Why it matters: The 7-2 ruling will allow the ACA, which covers some 20 million people and has been the law of the land for 11 years, to continue operating. It also shows there are some limits to how much of the Republican agenda can be accomplished through the courts, even with a solid conservative major
Supreme Court, in 7-2 vote, rejects attempt to void the Affordable Care Act, including its protections for those with preexisting conditions.
The court ruled 7-2 that the red states and two individuals who brought the dispute do not have the legal standing.
