The Supreme Court Doesn't Hold All the Power When It Comes to Abortion Rights. Here Are 2 Things the Biden Administration Can Do to Extend Access

Rachel Rebouché
People participate in an abortion rights rally outside of the Supreme Court on March 4
People participate in an abortion rights rally outside of the Supreme Court on March 4

People participate in an abortion rights rally outside of the Supreme Court on March 4 Credit - Sarah Silbiger—Getty Images

All eyes are on new appointments to President-elect Joe Biden’s Administration, with great speculation about which policies those appointees will change first. In particular, reproductive-rights supporters wonder what protection the Biden Administration can provide for abortion now that the Supreme Court has six votes to overturn or to further eviscerate the core holding of Roe v. Wade. But the Supreme Court is not the only forum for protecting abortion access, and new leadership for executive agencies matters more than has been popularly discussed. The Biden Administration could take two related actions–one right after taking office and one a few months later–that would help provide early and safe abortion to many thousands of people.

First, the government could stop defending regulatory limits on dispensing medication abortion, which have been fiercely litigated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Medication abortion requires patients take two pills within the first 10 weeks of pregnancy. The FDA tightly regulates one of those drugs, mifepristone, with safety restrictions that otherwise apply to drugs that need close medical supervision. Specifically, the FDA requires patients to pick up mifepristone at a clinic, physician’s office or hospital while prohibiting pharmacies from distributing the drug or physicians from sending it to patients by mail.

Decades of research have confirmed that those FDA restrictions provide no health benefits. Medication abortion is extremely safe, and requiring in-person distribution does not protect patient safety. There is no requirement that patients actually take mifepristone at a health care facility, so patients are usually at home and not at a clinic even if a complication were to arise.

In July, a federal district court suspended the FDA’s in-person requirement because of the pandemic. The court’s order permits providers to use mail-order pharmacies or mail mifepristone directly to patients, thus allowing remote care across a number of states. Physicians can also provide counseling and instructions online or by telephone, just as so many physicians providing care in other areas have done during the pandemic.

As the federal court recognized, remote delivery of abortion protects people from contracting the coronavirus and reduces the difficulty of arranging transportation, childcare and time off work. Those challenges, as the court noted, fall heaviest on low-income people and people of color, who make up the majority of abortion patients and have been hit hardest by the pandemic.

The court also highlighted the FDA’s contradictory treatment of abortion as compared to almost all other drugs. The FDA does not mandate in-person delivery for the exact same chemical compound when used for a different treatment, and it has suspended restrictions, such as patient pickup, for far more risky drugs (certain opioids, for example).

Just this month, the solicitor general asked the Supreme Court, for a second time, to stay the district court’s ruling. The Trump Administration has defended the FDA’s rule with contradictory, and even laughable, arguments. Ignoring well-known evidence of escalating COVID-19 infections and deaths, the briefs supporting the FDA have claimed that pandemic-related threats to patients’ health have disappeared. So, on the one hand, the Trump Administration has argued that in-person care (with attendant travel and other arrangements) is safe, when evidence points to the contrary and, on the other hand, that a mifepristone is unsafe, when evidence confirms it can be administered safely and effectively through remote professional oversight.

Second, President-elect Biden should appoint an FDA commissioner who would initiate an administrative process that permanently repeals restrictions on medication abortion. All of the evidence the FDA needs to conduct a thorough scientific review exists and has existed for years.

Due to the district court’s ruling this summer as well as an ongoing investigational study (which has an exemption from the FDA rule), providers in an estimated 20 states and Washington, D.C., currently administer abortion via telemedicine to patients in their states. Virtual clinics, many established in the last year, offer abortion care through video conference, text or telephone calls. Providers in various states have implemented “no-touch” policies, assessing the suitability of remote abortion care for patients and delivering counseling through protocols that have been tested in national trials. Under the supervision from certified providers, online pharmacies mail the medication to patients’ homes.

Removing federal restrictions on medication abortion would encourage the expansion of virtual clinics. Virtual clinics’ services cost less, protect privacy, increase convenience and reduce delay without compromising the efficacy or quality of care. Patients in places like Minnesota, where the state’s handful of abortion clinics cluster in major cities, no longer have to drive long distances to pick up a safe and effective drug before driving back home to take it.

Separate from the FDA’s rule, however, states in roughly half of the country require health care providers to deliver medication abortion in person, perform pre-termination ultrasounds or conduct mandated counseling at clinics. But by lifting the nationwide FDA restriction, the new Administration would encourage the growth of remote abortion services in the other half the country that allows remote abortion care, which could have interstate effects. Online pharmacies and new technologies designed for physician-patient consultation have created an infrastructure for abortion services that could transcend some states’ in-person requirements or might blunt the effects of outright bans were the Supreme Court to abandon constitutional abortion rights.

Measures like remote abortion have limitations; they depend on people having internet service, phones or computers, for one. And removing FDA restrictions will not fix everything; medication abortion is only an option early in pregnancy, and some states will continue to restrict abortion access at every turn. But both would be good starts. The Biden Administration’s action on this issue would show solidarity with a national movement, which includes the demand of 21 attorneys general and more than 100 federal and state legislators, to stop enforcing the FDA rule and to rethink the delivery of abortion services. The United States government can protect abortion rights, and change the map of abortion access, even if the Supreme Court undermines its constitutional precedents.

Latest Stories

  • Trump news – live: President meets ‘rag tag’ conspirators and ‘turns on VP’ as he’s sued for breaking KKK act

    Follow the latest updates

  • Texas veers away from national vaccination guidelines, will prioritize over 65 age group before essential workers

    Texas does not plan on following a federal advisory panel's recommendation that essential workers and people over age 75 should be next in line to receive COVID-19 vaccines after health care workers and long-term care facility residents, the state's health and human services department announced Monday.Instead, people in Texas who are over 65, as well as adults of any age with certain medical conditions considered coronavirus co-morbidities will receive priority. The department's announcement says the decision was reached after a state-level expert panel decided the "most vulnerable populations" should be protected as soon as possible, though it will likely be a few weeks before the state is done with the initial phase of vaccinations.> Texas breaks with CDC ACIP recommendations for next phase of covid19 vaccine prioritization; puts people 65+ and those with medical conditions that put them at high risk next in line after front-line health care workers and residents of long term care facilities pic.twitter.com/o3nDRaQpeZ> > — Meg Tirrell (@megtirrell) December 21, 2020There has been debate about who should receive shots next, with some arguing data clearly identifies age as one of the most significant factors in disease severity. But others believe the federal recommendation is the right call, since essential workers are at greater risk of coming into contact with the virus and don't have the luxury of working from home.More stories from theweek.com Televangelist Pat Robertson says Biden won, won't be president long, urges 'erratic' Trump to retire Trump's eye-for-an-eye endgame Are the worst days of the Trump presidency still ahead?

  • After permit approved for whites-only church, small Minnesota town insists it isn't racist

    City leaders said if they had turned down Asatru Folk Assembly, they would have faced an expensive legal battle.

  • The US Navy appears to be sending Iran a message with a submarine packed with missiles

    Monday's statement marks the first time since 2012 the Navy has announced the presence of a guided-missile submarine in the Persian Gulf.

  • China expels US ship from disputed waters in fresh escalation in South China Sea

    China on Tuesday claimed its military had “expelled” a US Navy destroyer after it “trespassed” into Chinese territorial waters close to the Spratly Islands, in a fresh escalation of tensions between Washington and Beijing over the South China Sea. The statement by Senior Colonel Tian Junli, spokesman for the People’s Liberation Southern Command, came shortly after the US Navy announced the USS John S McCain had asserted its “navigational rights and freedoms” in the disputed seas near the islands, “consistent with international law.” The incident occurred as Shandong, China’s second aircraft carrier, was reported to be conducting drills in the region after sailing through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Sunday. The Chinese government claims sovereignty over most of the South China Sea, directly disputing the territorial claims of reefs, islands and waters by its smaller regional neighbours. The Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei and Taiwan have all laid claims to the Spratlys. This year, Beijing has been demonstrating its assertiveness over the energy-rich waters, prompting the US to denounce its “bullying behaviour” there and step up its own freedom of navigation operations.

  • S. Korea scrambles jets after Chinese and Russian intrusion into air defense zone

    South Korea said on Tuesday it had scrambled fighter jets in response to an intrusion into South Korea's air defense identification zone by 19 Russian and Chinese military aircraft.

  • Report: Federal prosecutors have discussed obtaining Rudy Giuliani's emails

    Federal prosecutors for the Southern District of New York have been discussing with Justice Department officials in Washington whether to make a legal request for Rudy Giuliani's emails, two people with knowledge of the matter told NBC News.Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, is President Trump's personal lawyer. Under Justice Department policy, prosecutors must get approval from Washington before asking a judge to sign a search warrant for items that might be protected by attorney-client privilege; NBC News notes that it is not known if the approval was granted.In October 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported that SDNY prosecutors were investigating Giuliani and his business dealings in Ukraine, and as part of the probe, they examined Giuliani's bank records. That same month, two of Giuliani's associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were arrested and charged with campaign finance fraud. Parnas and Fruman both helped Giuliani try to dig up dirt in Ukraine about President-elect Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.The Washington Post reported in February that prosecutors had started talking with witnesses in an attempt to gather more documents for the investigation, and two people familiar with the matter stressed to NBC News that the probe is ongoing, with one saying it is "very active."Giuliani's attorney, Robert Costello, told NBC News he has "no reason to believe there's any truth to the allegations that there is renewed interest in my client." Earlier this month, The New York Times reported that Trump has talked with advisers about granting Giuliani a preemptive pardon.More stories from theweek.com Televangelist Pat Robertson says Biden won, won't be president long, urges 'erratic' Trump to retire Trump's eye-for-an-eye endgame Are the worst days of the Trump presidency still ahead?

  • 11 Luxurious Bedding Options to Start the New Year Right

    Slip into something a little more comfortableOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • American companies no longer to pay sick leave to people with Covid

    ‘This crisis has made it clearer than ever why paid leave for every worker is so important to families,’ says senator Patty Murray

  • Missouri couple accused in torture death of 4-year-old girl

    Deputies were called just before 1 a.m. Sunday to a rural home near the town of Cole Camp, the Benton County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. The child's mother, Mary Mast, 28, and her 2-year-old son also were badly beaten. Deputies on Monday arrested the family's neighbors, Ethan Mast, 35, and Kourtney Aumen, 21.

  • Two passengers leave plane by emergency slide before takeoff from NYC

    The passengers were on a flight bound for Atlanta when they opened the aircraft’s cabin door.

  • Israel on brink of fourth election in two years after last minute bid for compromise fails

    Israel is on the verge of calling its fourth election in two years after Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister, and his coalition partner Benny Gantz failed to agree on a budget. Late on Monday night the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, voted against providing the two ministers with more time to find a compromise, beginning the countdown to the collapse of the government at midnight on Tuesday. Unless an 11th hour deal has been reached, which experts say is highly unlikely, new elections will be called and are expected to be held in March 2021. Should the elections go ahead, Mr Netanyahu faces another bitter struggle to save his political career as he grapples with mass protests, a corruption trial and a weary electorate that has little appetite for more polls. He must also contend with a new, right-wing rival in Gideon Sa’ar, a former minister in Mr Netanyahu’s Likud party who registered his own breakaway movement New Hope earlier this month. According to a statement on the party’s website, New Hope will be pro-settlement and in favour of reforming the judiciary, policies that could lure many of Mr Netanyahu’s own right-wing supporters. According to some recent polls, New Hope is projected to win some 19 seats in the next election, which would make it the second largest party in the Knesset, and prevent Mr Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc from winning a majority. The same polls suggest that Likud will still emerge as the largest party in the Knesset, but also point to a growing cross-party alliance that aims above all to unseat Mr Netanyahu. Mr Netanyahu and Mr Gantz, the defence minister and leader of the centrist Blue and White faction, established a unity government in May after three inconclusive elections. The coalition deal involved Mr Gantz taking over from Mr Netanyahu as prime minister in November 2021, and passing a bi-annual budget for 2020 and 2021 as part of a power-sharing deal. Since then, Likud has demanded to pass the budgets separately, while Blue and White have insisted Mr Netanyahu sticks to their deal, opening the rift which led to the threat of more elections.

  • Biden has reportedly landed on Miguel Cardona, Connecticut schools chief, for education secretary

    President-elect Joe Biden is set to nominate Miguel Cardona, Connecticut's commissioner of public schools, as education secretary, The Washington Post reports, adding that the announcement could be made before Christmas on Friday. Cardona was named to his current position just last year, and before that he was assistant superintendent in Meriden, Connecticut, a district with about 9,000 students. He was born in Meriden to Puerto Rican parents, and he became Connecticut's youngest principal when he was only 28.Biden has not made a final offer, the Post reports, citing people close to the president-elect, but he met virtually with Cardona on Monday, alone with future first lady Jill Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Biden has pledged to pick someone with a background in public education to the Education Department, and Cardona is seen as more of a consensus candidate than Biden's other rumored finalist, Howard University's Leslie Fenwick, who is a sharp critic of testing-based accountability and other business-style education policies."Cardona's experience in public education represents a sharp contrast with President Trump's education secretary, Betsy DeVos, who attended private schools and spent much of her energy advocating for alternatives to public education," the Post notes. "And while Cardona has lived in poverty, DeVos is a billionaire who has been wealthy all her life." Cardona butted heads a bit with teachers unions this fall when he pushed to open public schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He has been endorsed by the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, called him as a "very, very solid" candidate.More stories from theweek.com Televangelist Pat Robertson says Biden won, won't be president long, urges 'erratic' Trump to retire Trump's eye-for-an-eye endgame Are the worst days of the Trump presidency still ahead?

  • Protesters attack police with pepper spray as they try to storm Oregon capitol

    Anti-lockdown protesters that swarmed the Oregon state capitol were pushed out by police as bear spray and pepper balls flew between the two factions, according to reports and footage from the scene. About 300 members of the Proud Boys, Patriot Prayer and other groups arrived at the “Reopen Oregon” rally calling on governor Kate Brown to lift pandemic restrictions as lawmakers met in a special session to discuss stimulus and vaccination distribution measures. Protestors used bear spray against police while entering the building before they were pushed out by police using pepper spray, according to the Statesman Journal, whose photographer was shoved by protestors while capturing the event.

  • A white supremacist who has advocated for legalizing child porn was arrested and charged with kidnapping a 12-year-old girl he met online

    Nathan Larson, who unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2018, has called Hitler a 'white supremacist hero' and admitted that he was a pedophile.

  • Britain and France may reach deal on reopening border on Tuesday: BBC

    Britain and France may reach an agreement over reopening their border by Tuesday lunchtime, the BBC reported. The transport of freight across the English Channel has been disrupted after France suspended travel links with Britain to try to curb a new faster spreading strain of the coronavirus. In order to end disruption at Britain's ports, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is drawing up contingency plans to test all lorry drivers taking goods across the Channel, according to a Telegraph https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2020/12/21/boris-johnson-plans-mass-covid-testing-lorry-drivers-reopen report.

  • GOP activist's voter challenges raise questions in Georgia

    When a conservative organization announced plans this month to launch an election integrity operation in Georgia, the group’s news release included a high-profile name: the chairman of the state’s Republican Party. Less than a week later, the same group announced plans to challenge the eligibility of hundreds of thousands of Georgia voters. To Democrats in the state and voting rights advocates, it was verification of what they have long argued — that the Georgia GOP is supporting efforts to suppress voting in one of the nation’s newest political battlegrounds.

  • Trump promised mass vaccination by spring. To make it happen, Biden could use wartime law.

    President Donald Trump has already used the wartime production law to speed testing and production of medical equipment.

  • Former FDA chief thinks new mutation of COVID-19 found in the U.K. is 'already in the U.S.'

    Former FDA head Dr. Scott Gottlieb believes the new variant of the coronavirus found in the United Kingdom is "already in the U.S." and a travel ban won't do anything to keep it from spreading in the country.The mutation is thought to be up to 70 percent more transmissible, and because of it, more than 40 countries have banned travel to and from the U.K. for at least 48 hours. The former Food and Drug Administration commissioner told CNBC's Shepard Smith on Monday that at this point, he does not believe a travel ban "is going to prevent this mutated strain from coming into the United States. We're going to have an epidemic that continues to build over the course of the next three or four weeks, we'll reach a peak, and then we'll start to see infection rates decline as we see vaccinations get rolled out."So far, there is no sign this is a deadlier strain, and Gottlieb told Smith "the question is, is this virus going to change the surface proteins in a way that can obviate either the vaccines or prior immunity, and there's no indication that it's doing that right now." However, Gottlieb cautioned that "over time, it will evolve in ways where it can probably obviate prior infection or vaccines to some degree, so we'll probably need to adapt our vaccines over time."As the virus continues to make its way around the world, Gottlieb said "we're going to start to see more of these variants, and that's why it's important to get the population vaccinated and snuff out these infections. The more infections you have, the more chances that these variants start to propagate."More stories from theweek.com Televangelist Pat Robertson says Biden won, won't be president long, urges 'erratic' Trump to retire Trump's eye-for-an-eye endgame Are the worst days of the Trump presidency still ahead?

  • Duke and Duchess of Cambridge accused of 'inadvertently' flouting the rule of six

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were accused on Monday of “inadvertently” flouting the rule of six after meeting up with the Earl and Countess of Wessex with their children at a Christmas attraction. The Cambridges were photographed at Luminate, a woodland walk on the Queen’s Sandringham estate, with their three children, Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, on Sunday evening. They appeared to be with the Wessexes and their two children, Lady Louise Windsor, 17, and James Viscount Severn, 13. Both groups arrived separately, the Cambridge’s from their Norfolk home, Anmet Hall, and the Wessexes from their home, Bagshot Park in Surrey. They had been given consecutive slots to enter the mile-long illuminated trail, but fellow visitors said the two families were clearly mixing and chatting together. Norfolk is in Tier 2, meaning that only six people can meet up outdoors if not from the same the same household. The whole of Surrey, bar Waverley, is in Tier 4, meaning that residents should not travel into another tier.