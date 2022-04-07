What is the Supreme Court? Everything you need to know about the SCOTUS and its justices

The Senate voted Thursday to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson as President Joe Biden's Supreme Court nominee. She will become the first Black woman to serve on the high court and will replace Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, who announced his retirement in January after 26 years on the court. Though confirmed Jackson likely won't take her seat on the bench until summer.

The country will be paying close attention to the Supreme Court this year to see how the now firmly conservative court, a shift that materialized with three new conservative justices confirmed under President Trump, rules on cases that will determine the fate of affirmative action and Roe v. Wade.

But what exactly is the Supreme Court? Here’s what you need to know.

The Supreme Court of the United States in Washington, D.C.

What is the Supreme Court?

The Supreme Court is the highest court in the United States. It heads the judicial branch of the U.S. government and makes decisions on cases that carry constitutional implications for the country. For example, it recently struck down Biden’s vaccine mandate for workers at large employers.

It acts as an appellate court, reviewing appeals of decisions made by lower courts. But it also has original jurisdiction over disputes between state governments and cases that involve the federal government.

In some cases, it has been celebrated as a protector of civil rights. In 1954, it ruled segregation of public schools illegal in Brown v. Board of Education. A 2015 ruling made same-sex marriage legal in all 50 states. It established a constitutional right to abortion with Roe v. Wade in 1973.

But not all of the Supreme Court's decisions have proven to last the test of time.

Before Brown v. Board of Education, the court set the table for the Jim Crow South by asserting in 1896 that racial segregation was okay because it was “separate but equal.”

How many justices serve on the court?

Nine justices serve on the court, including the chief justice and eight associate justices. This number isn’t fixed in the Constitution, however. Congress has the power to determine the number of seats on the court. Throughout history, the numberhas fluctuated from five to 10. Congress established the current configuration of the court with the Judiciary Act of 1869.

Story continues

The flexibility granted by the Constitution allows for the possibility of "court-packing," a strategy famously proposed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt that calls for expanding the court to rebalance it ideologically. This strategy has regained consideration among some Democrats as conservatives hold a decisive majority, with three newly appointed and young conservative justices.

Who are the 9 Supreme Court justices?

The nine justices are Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Who appoints the Supreme Court justices?

The president of the United States nominates justices and they must be confirmed by the Senate, which scrutinizes nominees in confirmation hearings.

How long is a Supreme Court justice’s term?

Justices serve a life term, though many, like Breyer, choose to retire. A 2006 study from the National Institute of Health found that "44.5% of all justices have died in office and 47.4% have retired from office." Four retirements and two deaths have occurred on the court since that study.

What are the requirements to become a Supreme Court justice?

There are no legal eligibility requirements to become a justice, but essentially all justices that have served on the court held a deep background in law, working previously as judges and attorneys.

Who is the chief justice and what do they do?

The chief justice is John Roberts. Nominated by President George W. Bush, Roberts became chief justice in 2005. The chief justice presides over hearings and chooses who will write the opinion of the court if they rule with the majority. Usually, the chief justice writes the opinion in high-profile and controversial cases. If the Senate were to vote to impeach a president, the chief justice would also preside over the impeachment trial.

When is the Supreme Court in session?

The Supreme Court hears oral arguments for cases for a period of two weeks each month from October to April. It releases its decisions throughout that time but usually hands down major opinions in May and June, before entering recess in July.

How many cases does the Supreme Court hear a year?

Anywhere from 7,000 to 8,000 cases are petitioned for the court to consider each year, but fewer than about 80 cases are heard each year.

Who holds a majority in the court?

Conservative justices hold a 6-3 majority in the court.

Who are the liberal Supreme Court justices?

Sotomayor, Kagan and Breyer are the justices who were appointed by Democratic presidents and tend to be considered the liberal wing.

Who are the conservative Supreme Court justices?

Barrett, Thomas, Kavanaugh, Gorsuch, Alito and Roberts were nominated by Republican presidents and make up the conservative wing of the court.

Which justice has served the longest?

Thomas has served the longest on the current court and is the second-oldest member of the court. He was nominated by President George H.W. Bush and confirmed in Oct. 1991, almost 31 years ago. Before the Supreme Court, the 73 year old briefly served as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit and held various positions in the federal government, most notably as the chair of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission under President Ronald Reagan.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What is the Supreme Court? What to know about court, justices, terms