Supreme Court faces continued strong disapproval, poll shows

A majority of adults still disapprove of the job the Supreme Court is doing, according to a new poll, and opposition to the 2022 Dobbs decision remains strong among those surveyed.

A poll from Marquette Law School released Tuesday found that 40 percent of adults approve of the Supreme Court’s actions, while 60 percent disapprove. Those approval numbers mark a slight downtick after remaining between 41 and 47 percent approving throughout 2023 in previous Marquette Law School polls.

The court faced a low point of 38 percent approval in July 2022, about a month after justices voted to take away the constitutional right to abortion by overturning Roe v. Wade. Public approval of the court has not risen higher than 47 percent approving since then, according to Marquette Law School polls, compared to approval that reached 66 percent in mid-2020.

Support from Democrats has especially dropped in recent years, with 60 percent of surveyed Democrats approving of the court in September 2020 and just 27 percent approving in February 2024.

Americans have split opinions on the case about the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to remove former President Donald Trump from ballots ahead of the 2024 election, according to the poll released Tuesday. Of the respondents who have opinions on the matter, 50 percent favor the court overturning the Colorado decision to disqualify Trump, and 50 percent oppose it.

Marquette Law School conducted the poll between Feb. 5 and 15 by surveying 1,003 adults across the country online with a margin of error of plus-or-minus 4.3 percentage points.