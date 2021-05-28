Supreme Court: Felony fleeing of police doesn't require that others be endangered

May 28—A motorist fleeing a law enforcement officer can be convicted of a felony fleeing crime even if no other person is in the vicinity, the New Mexico Supreme Court ruled Thursday.

The state's highest court ruled that aggravated fleeing of a law enforcement officer, a felony crime, does not require "actual endangerment" of another person by the fleeing driver, a majority of justices wrote.

The decision affirmed the conviction of a man who led a New Mexico State University police officer on a high-speed chase after allegedly stealing a car at knife point on Sept. 19, 2014.

"A person who attempts to escape the police by willfully and carelessly driving in a dangerous manner must answer not to just a misdemeanor charge but to a felony charge," Justice Barbara Vigil wrote in an opinion for the 4-1 majority.

"It would be inconsistent with the intent of this statute to absolve defendants of criminal liability because they were lucky enough to carelessly drive dangerously in an area of town or a time of night when fewer people were actually around," Vigil wrote.

Sean Vest reached speeds up to 70 mph near the NMSU campus around 3 a.m. while fleeing the officer, Administrative Office of the Courts spokesman Barry Massey wrote in a statement. The officer never caught the vehicle, which was later found abandoned.

Vest had driven onto a sidewalk and crashed into a sign before fleeing on foot. Police later found Vest hiding in an arroyo.

Justice David Thomson, the lone dissenting justice, wrote that the majority's interpretation would "enlarge the scope of the conduct criminalized by the statute." Thomson said he did not believe state lawmakers had intended to criminalize fleeing police, even by driving dangerously, unless another person's life was endangered.

But his colleagues disagreed, signing on to the 4-1 decision overturning a state Court of Appeals ruling that had reversed Vest's convictions.