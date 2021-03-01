The Supreme Court finally rejected Sidney Powell's election conspiracy theory lawsuits

Jacob Shamsian
·2 min read
sidney powell donald trump
Sidney Powell and former President Donald Trump. Getty Images

  • The Supreme Court rejected two lawsuits filed by the Trump ally Sidney Powell.

  • It extends the extraordinary losing streak for lawsuits seeking to overturn 2020 election results.

  • President Joe Biden was inaugurated more than a month ago.

The Supreme Court on Monday formally rejected two of Sidney Powell's lawsuits seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 US election, brushing away any lingering ideas that Donald Trump would be declared the true winner.

As Law and Crime first reported, the court didn't offer any comment while rejecting the two lawsuits. One lawsuit sought to overturn results in Arizona, the other in Wisconsin.

Joe Biden, the winner of the presidential election, was inaugurated on January 20.

The cases - premised on a bizarre conspiracy theory that election-technology companies were in cahoots with the regime of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez to secretly flip votes from Trump to Biden - were widely expected to fail. The Supreme Court has rejected several other lawsuits seeking to overturn election results.

The rejections also extend the astounding loss streak from Trump and his allies challenging the election results. Out of more than 40 lawsuits filed, all of them ultimately failed.

Powell's other two lawsuits, in Georgia and Michigan, have also lost multiple rounds in court. The Supreme Court previously said it would not hear the Michigan case, and Powell had withdrawn the Georgia case. Biden won all of the states where Powell challenged election results.

Powell's lawsuits and conspiracy theories have opened the possibility of devastating consequences for her.

One election-technology company she falsely claimed was part of a plot to falsify election results, Smartmatic, filed a defamation lawsuit against her, Fox News, and Rudy Giuliani, seeking $2.7 billion in damages. Another, Dominion Voting Systems, filed a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against her. Those companies have filed other lawsuits as well and sent legal notices to people and companies they accused of parroting or platforming her claims.

She and the attorneys she worked with to file lawsuits in Michigan are also facing sanctions and could lose their law licenses.

Trump's lie that he was the true winner of the 2020 election led to an insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, for which he became the first president to be impeached a second time. The Senate acquitted him February 13, with 57 senators voting to convict him.

At his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Sunday - his first major public speech since the insurrection - he once again pushed the lie that he was the true election winner.

