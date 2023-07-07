Supreme Court of Ga. affirms murder conviction

Jul. 7—Convicted murderer Bobby Ralph Wood Jr.'s contention that he didn't receive a fair trial has been struck down by the Supreme Court of Georgia.

The Milledgeville man is serving life in prison with the possibility of parole after a jury convicted him of the March 30, 2020, shooting death of 35-year-old Aaron Glenn Skinner Jr., of Milledgeville. The same jury that convicted him of the crime also found Wood not guilty on a charge of malice murder in the case.

Skinner had no criminal record and was unarmed when he was shot in the stomach while walking along Fox Hill Road in Baldwin County. He died at the scene.

In his murder appeal to the Supreme Court of Georgia, Wood contended the trial court abused its discretion in denying him the opportunity to cross-examine the state's expert witness about Skinner's alleged arrest for criminal trespass the day before the shooting. Wood also contended the trial court violated his right to due process by denying him access to physical evidence post-trial.

Wood also claimed that his trial attorney was ineffective because he did not object to the state's redirect examination of the prosecution's expert witness as outside the scope of redirect examination. He also contended that the cumulative effect of the alleged errors committed by the trial court and trial counsel deprived him of a fair trial.

Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit Superior Court Chief Judge Brenda H. Trammell presided over the trial, which began May 10 and ended May 12, 2021.

The case was prosecuted by District Attorney T. Wright Barksdale III.

Wood was represented during his trial by defense attorneys Susan Miller and Zachary North.

The shooting happened about 9 p.m. on March 30, 2020. A deputy with the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office received a call to respond to Fox Hill Road in reference to a suspicious person. While Deputy Kevin Veal was en route, a second call was made to the sheriff's office 911 center reporting that a man had been shot. It was later learned that the caller was Wood, who indicated he had shot the man with a rifle.

Wood said that the man was his sister' ex-boyfriend. He claimed that the man, later identified as Skinner, was coming toward him and pointing a gun.

The victim was found lying in the middle of the road with a single gunshot wound to the lower part of his abdomen.

Later, Wood, who admitted to the deputy on the scene that he was the shooter, told the deputy that Skinner had come at him pointing something.

There was no gun found on or near Skinner's body.

Wood later led deputies to his car where he had placed an assault rifle with two magazines taped together.

Wood waived his Miranda rights and agreed to talk with Baldwin County Sheriff's Office Detective Chris Burrell at the crime scene.

Wood told Burrell that his sister, Shelia Wood, and Skinner had once dated.

Wood said he had met Skinner a few times and didn't like him.

The night before the shooting, Skinner went to Woods' sister's home.

Before the shooting, Wood said he had received a social media message from a neighbor that Skinner was "geeked out" and on his way to Woods' house.

Wood said he retrieved his gun from his car and when he spotted Skinner walking down the roadway toward his house, he said he fired what he called three warning shots from inside his fenced-in yard.

"The appellant explained that he fired these warning shots at a ditch near where Skinner was standing, which was between his three-foot, barbed-wire fence and the roadway, and that Skinner continued to come at him while talking out of his head," said Supreme Court Justice Verda Colvin, who wrote the court's response to the appeal.

Wood admitted he fired a fourth gunshot in Skinner's direction.

Seconds later, Wood said he heard Skinner holler.

Wood said he thought Skinner had left the area so he went back inside his residence and retrieved a flashlight and his cellphone. He later discovered Skinner in the road and called 911.

Wood showed Burrell where he was standing in relation to the ditch and Skinner, and the detective testified later that Skinner never stepped into the driveway or yard.

Shortly after the shooting, authorities discovered that Wood telephoned his sister to let her know what he had done.

"Appellant's cellphone records further revealed that he had called 911 at 9:22 p.m., approximately 10 minutes after he first messaged [his sister]," Colvin wrote in the court response.

Maj. Joseph Bradley King, who heads the criminal investigative division of the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, was called as an expert witness in the field of ballistics for the state.

King testified that based on the "cluster of shell casings" found that the shooter fired seven shots from a stationery position.

"King further opined that the fatal bullet ricocheted off the roadway before hitting Skinner, and that it was unlikely that Skinner would have traveled far (after being hit with the bullet) because he was injured pretty bad," Justice Colvin wrote.

The veteran detective said Skinner was moving away from the ditch and back toward the road when he was shot.

The court stated that Wood failed to demonstrate that, even if he presented evidence of the fatal shot ricocheting off the ditch rather than the road, that there is a reasonable probability that the outcome

of his trial would have been different.

"The jury was authorized to reject appellant's claim that he shot Skinner in self-defense, given that appellant was shooting at Skinner from the opposite site of his fenced-in yard, that Skinner never entered his property, and that he was unsure whether Skinner had a gun that night," Colvin wrote.