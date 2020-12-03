Supreme Court grants California church's challenge to coronavirus restrictions

WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court ordered California judges Thursday to follow its lead in blocking stringent coronavirus restrictions on houses of worship, as the high court did in a New York case last week.

The justices' unsigned order sending a California church's challenge back to lower courts likely will stop Gov. Gavin Newsom from prohibiting most indoor religious services.

Religious groups had complained that "indoor worship services are completely prohibited for 99.1% of Californians" while "food packing and processing, laundromats, and warehouses have no capacity limits, liquor and grocery stores have a 50% capacity, and big box centers, shopping malls, laundromats, and destination centers have a 25% capacity."

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra sought to justify his state's restrictions by noting that "case rates and hospitalizations have continued to surge in California — increasing at rates not even seen in the spring."

"That surge threatens to overwhelm the state’s healthcare system, preventing it from treating COVID-19 patients and others requiring ICU care," he said.

A health care worker speaks to a woman at a walk-up Covid-19 testing site, November 24, 2020, in San Fernando, California, just northeast of the city of Los Angeles.

The arguments made by Harvest Rock Church in California mirrored those mounted by Catholic and Orthodox Jewish congregations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's restrictions. The high court ruled 5-4 late last month that limiting houses of worship to 10 or 25 worshipers in hard-hit regions of the state likely violated the First Amendment's Free Exercise Clause.

"Even in a pandemic, the Constitution cannot be put away and forgotten," the court's unsigned majority opinion said. "The restrictions at issue here, by effectively barring many from attending religious services, strike at the very heart of the First Amendment’s guarantee of religious liberty."

It was a reversal from earlier actions taken by the justices in response to state restrictions on organized religion during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the spring, the court refused to lift restrictions on churches in California and Nevada when Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court's four liberals.

Since then, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to succeed Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, giving conservatives a 6-3 majority. Roberts and the remaining three liberal justices dissented from the New York ruling.

