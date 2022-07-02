Supreme Court greenhouse gas ruling splits New Mexico leaders on party lines

A ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court to restrict the federal government’s ability to regulate greenhouse emissions from energy production throughout the U.S. drew criticism from environmental groups who said such policy was needed to prevent pollution and climate change.

Despite these concerns, the highest court in the nation ruled 6-3 June 30 in the case West Virginia vs. the Environmental Protection Agency, a lawsuit filed by multiple conservative states and energy companies.

The decision limited the EPA’s regulatory authority over air-polluting emissions by restricting its ability to place technological requirements on facilities like power plants to reduce air pollution.

All six of the Court’s conservative judges joined in issuing the decision.

Critics of the decision, including Biden himself and EPA Administrator Michael Regan, worried it set a precedent that would also limit the authority of other agencies like the Interior Department, which oversees oil and gas development on federal public land.

Republicans and supporters of the industry in New Mexico said Biden and the EPA’s attempts to impose new regulations on emissions was government overreach that would negatively impact oil and gas which they said was a critical segment of the state’s economy.

The EPA was also working to develop new policy that could give it the authority to require methane emission reductions at not just new oil and gas facilities but existing sources – requiring retrofitting that many industry supporters contended would raise the cost of production and thus energy prices for American consumers.

Methane is known as a greenhouse gas with a global warming impact 25 times that of carbon dioxide and is a primary ingredient of natural gas emitted during oil and gas extraction.

“The EPA and President Biden’s Administration have it in their sights to kill New Mexico’s important oil and gas industry, but the high court today declared the EPA is illegally targeting the energy sector,” said New Mexico Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce, himself a former U.S. Representative from southeast New Mexico and oil and gas executive from Hobbs.

“Biden has made it clear he wants to destroy the fossil fuel industry with his leftist agenda. The President’s attempt to destroy the fossil fuel industry is already taking a toll on all Americans as drivers face record-setting gas prices. Motorists are paying $100 to fill up their tanks.”

U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-NM), who was elected to Pearce’s former seat representing New Mexico’s southern Second Congressional District said the decision would rightly shift policy decisions away from the federal agency and to Congress.

Congresswoman Yvette Herrell (R-N.M.)

“By limiting the ability of federal agencies to invent wide-reaching policy changes that Congress has not given them the authority to make, the Supreme Court has returned power to the American people and their elected representatives,” Herrell said.

“Out-of-control federal bureaucracy threatens the livelihoods of every American and today’s decision puts the ball in Congress’s court to address our energy needs through democratic legislation.”

New Mexico’s Democrat legislative leadership said the move by the Supreme Court “gutted” the EPA and would impede the State’ efforts to reduce pollution from the energy sector.

New Mexico is second in the nation in oil production, and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, her cabinet and supporters in the Legislature worked since Lujan Grisham was elected to enact a series of pollution controls intended to limit the environmental impact of the industry.

Last year, the Oil Conservation Division banned routine flaring – the burning of excess gas – while requiring all operators in New Mexico to capture 98 percent of produced gas by 2026.

This year, the New Mexico Environment Department added new requirements for leak detection and repair for oil and gas companies emitting air pollutants known to form cancer-causing, ground-level ozone.

New Mexico Speaker of the House Brian Egolf (D-47) said the Supreme Court’s decision would weaken the federal government’s ability to follow states like New Mexico in reducing pollution from fossil fuels.

He said a lack of such policy in neighboring states like Texas, which leads the U.S. in oil production, could lead to environmental degradation in New Mexico without standardized, federal rules and undermine the State’s climate change goals.

“By greatly diminishing the regulatory authority of the Environmental Protection Agency, the Court puts the interests of corporations over the interests of people, continues to destroy its own legitimacy, and makes it harder for our federal government to fight back against the existential threat of climate change,” Egolf said.

“Our environment does not stop at our state borders – lack of action by surrounding states will jeopardize our clean air and will have consequences for New Mexicans.”

Conservation Voters New Mexico Political and Policy Director Ben Shelton said State leaders must continue to push for stronger environmental regulations despite lack of such policies on the federal level.

“As federal protections for our communities and families continue to be weakened by the Supreme Court of the United States, it is imperative that New Mexico’s state leaders do everything in their power to address the climate crisis,” he said.

