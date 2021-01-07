The Supreme Court handed Trump another loss in his efforts to overturn the election a day after his supporters stormed the Capitol

Jacob Shamsian
louie gohmert
UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 3: Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, and members of the House Freedom Caucus conduct a news conference to call on Attorney General William Barr to release findings of an investigation into allegations of 2020 election fraud, outside the Capitol on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

  • The Supreme Court rejected another challenge to President Donald Trump's election loss Thursday.

  • It's one of more than 40 court cases challenging his loss, none of which has succeeded.

  • The particular case was brought by Rep. Louie Gohmert, a Trump ally who tried to have Vice President Mike Pence, rather than American voters, decide the presidency.

  • Also on Thursday, the Trump campaign withdrew from appeals to election lawsuits in Georgia that they had already lost.

The Supreme Court declined Thursday an effort from Trump ally Rep. Louie Gohmert to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The effort was one of 40 lawsuits pushed by President Donald Trump and his allies seeking to stop President-elect Joe Biden from assuming the office of the presidency since Trump lost the election more than two months ago. None have succeeded.

None of the nine Supreme Court justices - include the three Trump appointed - publicly objected to the order declining Gohmert's challenge.

Also on Thursday, the Trump campaign's attorneys said it would drop all further appeals in their losing lawsuits trying to challenge democracy in Georgia. Biden won a majority of the votes in Georgia, and the presidency.

Gohmert, a Republican congressman from Texas and a conspiracy theorist, argued in his lawsuit that federal courts should be able to grant Vice President Mike Pence, rather than American voters, the power to select the electors who will select the next president of the United States. Other federal courts unanimously rejected his lawsuit.

Gohmert was one of the leading members of Congress Wednesday who tried to block the certification of votes based on the false conspiracy theories that there were irregularities in the 2020 election.

His opposition continued even as Congress reconvened following an invasion by pro-Trump extremists who stormed the capitol building and ransacked its chambers. More than 100 Republicans in Congress objected to the certifying the results in a failed effort.

In the Georgia lawsuits, the Trump campaign said it reached a settlement with the state and that its lawsuits were no longer necessary.

Attorneys for the state of Georgia said in court that such a settlement did not exist.

"Rather than presenting their evidence and witnesses to a court and to cross-examination under oath, the Trump campaign wisely decided the smartest course was to dismiss their frivolous cases," Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement.

Read the original article on Business Insider

