Supreme Court hanging up phone, back to in-person arguments

In this Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is shown in Washington. The Supreme Court plans to return to in-person arguments in October, but no public allowed. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
JESSICA GRESKO
·3 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The justices are putting the “court” back in Supreme Court.

The high court announced Wednesday that the justices plan to return to their majestic, marble courtroom for arguments beginning in October, more than a year and a half after the in-person sessions were halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The justices had been hearing cases by phone during the pandemic but are currently on their summer break. The court said that oral arguments scheduled for October, November and December will be in the courtroom but that: "Out of concern for the health and safety of the public and Supreme Court employees, the Courtroom sessions will not be open to the public."

“The Court will continue to closely monitor public health guidance in determining plans,” the announcement said.

The court said that while lawyers will no longer argue by telephone, the public will continue to be able to hear the arguments live. Only the justices, essential court personnel, lawyers in the cases being argued and journalists who cover the court full-time will be allowed in the courtroom.

The court that returns to the bench is significantly different from the one that left it.

When the justices last sat together on the bench at their neoclassical building across the street from the U.S. Capitol on March 9, 2020, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the court’s most senior liberal and conservatives held a narrow 5-4 majority. But Ginsburg died in September 2020, and her replacement by conservative Amy Coney Barrett in the final days of the Trump administration has given conservatives a significant 6-3 majority.

Because of the pandemic, Barrett has yet to be part of a traditional courtroom argument, with the justices asking questions of lawyers in rapid succession, jockeying for an opening to ask what’s on their minds. The arguments the court heard by telephone were more predictable and polite, with the justices taking turns asking questions, one by one, in order of seniority. That often meant the arguments went longer than their scheduled hour.

It also meant that lawyers and the public heard from the previously reticent Justice Clarence Thomas in every telephone argument. Before the pandemic Thomas routinely went years without speaking during arguments and had said he doesn’t like his colleagues’ practice of rapid-fire questioning that cuts off attorneys. “I don’t see where that advances anything,” he said in 2012.

One change from the remote arguments will stay for now. The justices said they will continue their practice during the pandemic of allowing audio of oral arguments to be broadcast live by the news media. Before the pandemic, the court would only very occasionally allow live audio of arguments in particularly high profile cases. That meant that the only people who heard the arguments live were the small number of people in the courtroom. The court releases a transcript of the arguments on the same day but, before the pandemic, only posted the audio on its website days after.

Like much of the country, the court essentially shut down to the public by mid-March of 2020. The court was closed to visitors and arguments scheduled for that month postponed. April’s arguments also were postponed before the court announced it would hear 10 cases by telephone beginning May 4, 2020.

In the term that began in October 2020, the court heard all of its arguments remotely. During the justices’ absence from the courtroom, they heard a total of 68 arguments by phone. The court announced in early March that all the justices had been vaccinated and they resumed holding their private conferences in person.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. pediatric COVID cases surge to record highs as millions of students return to schools

    With the Delta variant surging, more children are catching COVID than ever before and pediatric hospitalizations are breaking records in Texas. Some Texas parents are frustrated with school leaders as outbreaks in classrooms send students and teachers home. Mireya Villarreal reports.

  • Guinea country profile

    Provides an overview, basic information and key events for this west African country.

  • U.S. Supreme Court to resume in-person oral arguments

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started when its new session begins in October, the nation's top judicial body announced on Wednesday. The court building has been closed to the public since March 2020 due to the pandemic, with the justices hearing oral arguments via teleconference for the first time ever. "The court will continue to closely monitor public health guidance in determining plans," the court said in a statement, adding that the building would be open only for official business - not the public - amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic "until further notice."

  • Rights experts express regret over Myanmar uprising call

    Several prominent former U.N. human rights experts expressed regret Wednesday that a leading resistance organization in Myanmar has called for a nationwide armed uprising against the country's military government. The underground National Unity Government declared a “people's defensive war” on Tuesday to remove the military from power. The group, which claims to be the legitimate government, was established by elected legislators who were barred from taking office when the military seized power in February, toppling the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

  • Valley schools seeing shortage with substitute teachers

    Across the Central Valley, a substitute teacher shortage is another problem in an already challenging school year.

  • Texas governor vows to "eliminate" rapists in defense of abortion law

    Governor Greg Abbott said that the state will "eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas by aggressively going out and arresting them."

  • Democrats Discuss Scaling Back A Key Caregiving Initiative By Half -- Or More

    A proposed expansion of services for the elderly and people with disabilities faces major budget pressure.

  • Moroccans elect new leaders in shadow of virus

    Moroccans are choosing a new parliament and local leaders Wednesday in elections that have been reshaped by the pandemic, and whose outcome is hard to predict as opinion polls were not allowed. Candidates are promising to create jobs and boost Morocco's economy, education and health care. Despite a dip in popularity in recent years, the governing Islamist party is eyeing a third term at the helm of the government if it again wins the most parliament seats.

  • Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence Team Up in Photo from Netflix's Don't Look Up

    DiCaprio and Lawrence are two scientists attempting to warn the world about a comet headed for a direct collision with Earth in this exclusive first look

  • Yellen says U.S. could default in October, urges Congress to raise debt ceiling

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen again called on congressional leaders to raise the debt ceiling in a letter Wednesday, saying the country may soon be unable to meet its financial obligations if nothing is done.Why it matters: Yellen said the Treasury estimates that it will run out of cash and "extraordinary measures" used to finance the government in October.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeA default — which has never before occu

  • DOJ takes aim at Texas abortion law

    The Justice Department indicated it will step up challenges to a restrictive Texas law that blocks abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected through enforcement of a 27-year-old law that prohibits physical obstruction of those seeking abortions or reproductive healthcare services.

  • 'Unknown phenomena' shakes Tennessee after explosion sound, sheriff stumped

    A loud explosion in Tennessee rattled residents on Saturday night, leaving authorities stumped as to the origin of the commotion.

  • Texas abortion law is already saving lives. But there’s more to do to help children | Opinion

    On Sept. 1, Lila Rose, the founder of anti-abortion group Live Action, euphorically tweeted, “It’s a beautiful day in Texas, which is on its way to being abortion-free.”

  • Bulgaria, EU's least vaccinated nation, faces deadly surge

    Standing outside the rundown public hospital in Bulgaria's northern town of Veliko Tarnovo, the vaccination unit's chief nurse voices a sad reality about her fellow citizens: “They don’t believe in vaccines.” Bulgaria has one of the highest coronavirus death rates in the 27-nation European Union and is facing a new, rapid surge of infections due to the more infectious delta variant. Despite that, people in this Balkan nation are the most hesitant in the bloc to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • Iowa vs Iowa State Prediction, Game Preview

    Iowa vs Iowa State prediction and game preview. Saturday, September 11

  • Trump backs challenger to third House Republican who voted to impeach

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday endorsed Michigan state lawmaker Steve Carra's bid to unseat U.S. Representative Fred Upton, his third endorsement of a challenger to a Republican who voted to impeach him on a charge of sparking the Capitol riot. It was his second such endorsement in a week after throwing his weight behind a challenger to Republican U.S. Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler in Washington state.

  • Anxious staffers mute Biden's remarks: Report

    Some staffers in the Biden White House would rather miss their boss speak in public than endure another gaffe, according to a new report.

  • GOP Lawmakers Sent Threatening Letter To Wrong CEO To Thwart Jan. 6 Probe

    Republicans are trying to scare off telecom companies that might have something damning about them.

  • Column: More than 100 L.A. firefighters live outside California. Will the city crack down?

    More than 100 Los Angeles Fire Department personnel live in other states. The LAFD says it's assessing whether to require new firefighters to live in California.

  • Texas Abortion Snitching Site Now Shares Web Host With Far-Right Extremists

    Epik — which has worked with InfoWars, 8chan and Gab — is hosting the abortion "whistleblower" portal after it was booted by GoDaddy.