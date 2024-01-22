Supreme Court to hear appeal from death row prisoner Richard Glossip

An Oklahoma death row prisoner who was hours away from being executed in 2015 will have his appeal heard by the Supreme Court.

Justices on the nation’s highest court announced Monday that they would listen to the case of Richard Glossip, who was convicted of ordering the murder of an Oklahoma City motel owner in 1997.

Glossip, 60, was convicted in connection with the murder of Barry Van Treese. According to authorities, he paid motel handyman Justin Sneed $10,000 to beat Van Treese to death with a baseball bat. Glossip also worked at the motel, where Van Treese was his boss.

Sneed is serving life in prison for killing Van Treese. He admitted to the crime and testified against Glossip at two trials.

Arguments for Glossip’s innocence center on the credibility of Sneed, who was the government’s key witness in both trials against Glossip and did not face the death penalty in exchange for his cooperation.

Glossip’s lawyers have claimed that prosecutors told Sneed to lie on the stand about his prescription for lithium to treat bipolar disorder. In one of Glossip’s previous appeals, another prisoner serving time with Sneed claimed that Sneed spoke of how “he set Richard Glossip up, and that Richard Glossip didn’t do anything.”

Glossip has a surprising supporter in his latest appeal: Oklahoma attorney general Gentner Drummond, a Republican.

“Public confidence in the death penalty requires the highest standard of reliability, so it is appropriate that the U.S. Supreme Court will review this case,” Drummond said in a statement Monday. “As Oklahoma’s chief law officer, I will continue fighting to ensure justice is done in this case and every other.”

Drummond has argued that Glossip’s life should be spared because he did not get a fair trial. However, Drummond also said he does not believe Glossip is innocent.

Glossip has received nine execution dates and eaten three “last meals” during his time behind bars, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. In 2015, Glossip was hours away from death before then-Gov. Mary Fallin granted him a stay due to issues with the deadly drug combination used to execute people in Oklahoma.

The Supreme Court will hear the case in the fall.

With News Wire Services