The Supreme Court will hear arguments to reinstate the death penalty against Boston bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

Kelly McLaughlin
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian walks past death penalty protesters before the formal sentencing of convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev at the federal courthouse in Boston, Massachusetts June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter/File Photo
  • The Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case asking for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's death sentence to be reinstated on October 13.

  • Tsarnaev's death sentence was overturned last year by a lower court.

  • The Justice Department wants the Supreme Court to review the case.

The Supreme Court has scheduled arguments in a case asking for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's death sentence to be reinstated.

Arguments will be heard in the case on October 13, according to the Supreme Court's term calendar.

Tsarnaev was sentenced to death in 2015 after he was convicted of planting pressure-cooker bombs at the 2013 Boston Marathon that killed three people and injured hundreds of others.

His death sentence was overturned last year by a lower court that said there were concerns over errors at his trial.

The Justice Department asked the Supreme Court to review the case and reinstate the death penalty.

    PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) -President Joe Biden, under pressure from U.S. civil rights leaders, on Tuesday called it a "national imperative" to pass sweeping voting rights legislation that has stalled in Congress, but he did not outline a path to overcome Republican opposition. Numerous Republican-controlled states have passed new voting restrictions this year, a push encouraged by Biden's Republican predecessor Donald Trump. In a passionate speech in a city considered the nation's birthplace, Biden, without naming him, took aim at Trump and his supporters for false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from the Republican former president through widespread voting fraud.