The Supreme Court will hear arguments to reinstate the death penalty against Boston bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

The Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case asking for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's death sentence to be reinstated on October 13.

Tsarnaev's death sentence was overturned last year by a lower court.

The Justice Department wants the Supreme Court to review the case.

Arguments will be heard in the case on October 13, according to the Supreme Court's term calendar.

Tsarnaev was sentenced to death in 2015 after he was convicted of planting pressure-cooker bombs at the 2013 Boston Marathon that killed three people and injured hundreds of others.

His death sentence was overturned last year by a lower court that said there were concerns over errors at his trial.

The Justice Department asked the Supreme Court to review the case and reinstate the death penalty.

