Supreme Court to hear challenge from subpoenaed legislators in voting rights case

Republican legislators facing subpoenas seeking their emails and other documents will get the chance to make the case to the Iowa Supreme Court that their communications should be private.

Iowa's highest court has granted a petition by nearly a dozen current and former legislators who are seeking to block the subpoenas by the League of United Latin American Citizens. The group has mounted a legal challenge to a 2021 law imposing new voting restrictions in Iowa, and is seeking messages and reports related to the passage of the law.

A district court in February ordered the legislators to comply.

In court filings, the legislators argued that Iowa law provides an "absolute" legislative privilege against subpoenas, and that the court's order to turn over materials would cause "irreparable constitutional harm" unless overturned.

LULAC argued that communications between legislators and outside groups or constituents should not fall under legislative privilege. Even if they do, LULAC said, courts in other states with similar laws and constitutional language have found that "the importance of voting rights cases warrants broad discovery and disclosure, even when a party asserts the legislative privilege to shield documents from production."

The district court largely sided with LULAC, although Judge Sarah Crane issued a protective order to keep the content of legislative documents from being shared with the broader public.

The legislators, represented by the Iowa Attorney General's Office and Office of Legislative Counsel, filed their appeal Feb. 28. The Supreme Court ordered LULAC to file a response brief by Friday, and on Wednesday afternoon agreed to hear the legislators' case, according to court records.

The lawsuit over the voting law had been scheduled to go to trial this month, but has now been postponed. No new date has been set.

