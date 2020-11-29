The Supreme Court will hear its first big CFAA case

WASHINGTON, D.C. - APRIL 19, 2018: The U.S. Supreme Court Building in Washington, D.C., is the seat of the Supreme Court of the United States and the Judicial Branch of government. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)
The Supreme Court will hear arguments on Monday in a case that could lead to sweeping changes to America's controversial computer hacking laws — and affecting how millions use their computers and access online services.

The Computer Fraud and Abuse Act was signed into federal law in 1986 and predates the modern internet as we know it, but governs to this day what constitutes hacking — or "unauthorized" access to a computer or network. The controversial law was designed to prosecute hackers, but has been dubbed as the "worst law" in the technology law books by critics who say it's outdated and vague language fails to protect good-faith hackers from finding and disclosing security vulnerabilities.

At the center of the case is Nathan Van Buren, a former police sergeant in Georgia. Van Buren used his access to a police license plate database to search for an acquaintance in exchange for cash. Van Buren was caught, and prosecuted on two counts: accepting a kickback for accessing the police database, and violating the CFAA. The first conviction was overturned, but the CFAA conviction was upheld.

Van Buren may have been allowed to access the database by way of his police work, but whether he exceeded his access remains the key legal question.

Orin Kerr, a law professor at the University of California, Berkeley, said Van Buren vs. United States was an "ideal case" for the Supreme Court to take up. "The question couldn't be presented more cleanly," he argued in a blog post in April.

The Supreme Court will try to clarify the decades-old law by deciding what the law means by "unauthorized" access. But that's not a simple answer in itself.

"The Supreme Court's opinion in this case could decide whether millions of ordinary Americans are committing a federal crime whenever they engage in computer activities that, while common, don't comport with an online service or employer's terms of use," said Riana Pfefferkorn, associate director of surveillance and cybersecurity at Stanford University's law school. (Pfefferkorn's colleague Jeff Fisher is representing Van Buren at the Supreme Court.)

How the Supreme Court will determine what "unauthorized" means is anybody's guess. The court could define unauthorized access anywhere from violating a site's terms of service to logging into a system that a person has no user account for.

Pfefferkorn said a broad reading of the CFAA could criminalize anything from lying on a dating profile, sharing the password to a streaming service, or using a work computer for personal use in violation of an employer's policies.

But the Supreme Court's eventual ruling could also have broad ramifications on good-faith hackers and security researchers, who purposefully break systems in order to make them more secure. Hackers and security researchers have for decades operated in a legal grey area because the law as written exposes their work to prosecution, even if the goal is to improve cybersecurity.

Tech companies have for years encouraged hackers to privately reach out with security bugs. In return, the companies fix their systems and pay the hackers for their work. Mozilla, Dropbox, and Tesla are among the few companies that have gone a step further by promising not to sue good-faith hackers under the CFAA. Not all companies welcome the scrutiny and bucked the trend by threatening to sue researchers over their findings, and in some cases actively launching legal action to prevent unflattering headlines.

Security researchers are no stranger to legal threats, but a decision by the Supreme Court that rules against Van Buren could have a chilling effect on their work, and drive vulnerability disclosure underground.

"If there are potential criminal (and civil) consequences for violating a computerized system's usage policy, that would empower the owners of such systems to prohibit bona fide security research and to silence researchers from disclosing any vulnerabilities they find in those systems," said Pfefferkorn. "Even inadvertently coloring outside the lines of a set of bug bounty rules could expose a researcher to liability."

"The Court now has the chance to resolve the ambiguity over the law's scope and make it safer for security researchers to do their badly-needed work by narrowly construing the CFAA," said Pfefferkorn. "We can ill afford to scare off people who want to improve cybersecurity."

The Supreme Court will likely rule on the case later this year, or early next.

