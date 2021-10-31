Supreme Court to hear lawsuits against Texas abortion law

For the first time, the Supreme Court will hear lawsuits against the Texas abortion law, which makes abortions illegal as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. Linda McClain, a professor of law at Boston University, joins CBSN with more on what to expect.

