Supreme Court hears case involving Guantanamo Bay prisoner who has yet to be charged with a crime
The Supreme Court is hearing a case involving Guantanamo Bay prisoner Abu Zubaydah, who’s been in U.S. custody for nearly two decades. A ProPublica report detailed the torture tactics the CIA used on Zubaydah in secret locations around the world. Raymond Bonner, a ProPublica contributor, joined CBSN to discuss his reporting.