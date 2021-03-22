Supreme Court appears skeptical of California rule letting union organizers on private farms

David G. Savage
The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, early Monday, June 15, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, D.C., in June 2020. (AP)

The Supreme Court gave a skeptical hearing Monday to a California labor regulation that gives union organizers limited rights to go on to the private property of agribusinesses to encourage farm workers to join.

Most of the justices — conservative and liberal — agreed the "right to access" rule, adopted in 1975, appears to violate the property rights protected by the Constitution.

The case of Cedar Point Nursery vs. Hassid is being closed watched not only for its effect on unions and farm workers in California, but also on a host of federal, state and local laws that authorize inspectors to go into factories, warehouses, packing plants, office buildings or restaurants to check for health and safety violations.

Some justices worried about how upholding the California rule might open the door to other types of government-mandated encroachments on private property.

If a homeowner lived on a busy street corner, could the government give people "a right to protest on my lawn for three hours a day" because it would allow them to get out their message to those who driving by, asked Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Her question and others like it suggested the high court will limit or strike down the decades-old regulation, which years ago was upheld by the California Supreme Court and is being challenged at the high court now for the first time. The California Legislature in 1975 became the first in the nation to extend collective bargaining rights to farm workers. Months later, the labor board adopted the "right of access" rule to allow organizers to seek out those who were working on farmland.

It has come under attack in recent years by agribusinesses that called it a "union trespassing" rule that violates their property rights.

While the justices appeared to agree, an eventual ruling may not be a total loss for unions. Most members of the court were also skeptical of the broad claim made by the property-rights advocates that allowing a union organizer on private land for even one hour amounted to the government "taking" of private property for public use.

Instead, Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh and others said they favored the "balanced" approach the court adopted in labor cases since the 1950s. Kavanaugh said the court can protect the right to private property while also giving union organizers a right to speak to workers in parking lots or other places as they are entering or leaving work sites.

The Constitution's 5th Amendment says private property shall not "be taken for public use without just compensation." All sides agree this means the government must pay the owners of property if it takes possession of the land. However the justices have disagreed in the past over whether the "just compensation" rule extends to government regulations that limit use of the property.

Lawyers for the Pacific Legal Foundation, representing landowners, described the California regulation as creating an "easement" across the grower's property because union organizers may enter an hour before work begins, during the lunch break or at the end of the day. They urged the court to adopt what they called a simple rule: "the government violates the takings clause when it appropriates an easement across private property for the benefit of third parties without compensation."

In response, lawyers for the California Department of Justice said the state rule is not a "taking" because it does not "authorize a permanent physical occupation of property." It allows "only temporary and limited access" to farms and processing stations so union organizers may speak with workers.

The case before the court began in 2015. The owners of the Fowler Packing Co. in Fresno refused to allow union organizers onto its property. A few months later, union organizers entered a strawberry packing plant near the Oregon border and disrupted the work, according to Mike Fahner, owner of the Cedar Point Nursery.

The two companies then joined in a lawsuit seeking to have the California regulation declared unconstitutional.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

  • Supreme Court Questions Union Access to Agricultural Company Land

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Supreme Court justices questioned a California regulation that gives union organizers access to agricultural company land for part of the year to talk to workers, hearing arguments in a case that could bolster constitutional property rights.In an hour-long telephone session, some of the court’s conservatives expressed skepticism that California could require union access on as many as 120 days a year. Justice Brett Kavanaugh indicated he thought the case was controlled by a 1956 Supreme Court decision permitting access at non-agricultural workplaces only when organizers lack other means of communication.But other justices indicated they were wary of imposing the type of categorical rule being sought by two growers challenging the decades-old California regulation. The companies say the Constitution’s so-called takings clause requires compensation when a regulation gives a third party the right to use private property.Both sides in the case “have line-drawing problems,” Justice Amy Coney Barrett told the lawyer for the growers. “What if California had a regulation that permitted union organizers to go onto the property of your clients, one hour a day, one day a year?”Conservative legal groups and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce are opposing the access regulation, and trying to leverage a court that in recent years has bolstered the rights of landowners and curbed the clout of unions. It is the first case on those topics for Barrett, whose confirmation in October gave the court an even stronger conservative majority.The case was filed by two businesses that have tangled with union organizers: Cedar Point Nursery, which grows strawberry plants in the northern California town of Dorris, and Fowler Packing Co., a Fresno grower of grapes and other fruits.They say the regulation strips agricultural companies of their right to control who comes onto their property and forces them to allow disruptive protests. Their lawyer, Joshua Thompson, told Barrett that even her hypothetical one-hour requirement should be considered a constitutional violation.Inspection LawsJustice Stephen Breyer said Thompson’s position raised questions about dozens of government inspection laws.“There are all those long lists of statutes,” he said. “Are they all unconstitutional?”The regulation implements California’s Agriculture Labor Relations Act, a 1975 law that gave farm workers in that state the type of collective bargaining rights other laborers already had under federal law.California Solicitor General Michael Mongan said the high court has been loath to categorically declare particular types of regulations to be takings that require compensation. He urged the court to use the case-by-case approach it has traditionally applied to restrictions on how people can use their own property.Mongan drew push-back from across the court’s ideological spectrum. Justice Sonia Sotomayor said Mongan’s proposed test “fails to capture the significant interest in the right to exclude at stake in physical invasion cases.”And Barrett asked whether a categorical rule would be calamitous as opponents say it would be.“Why would it be that big of a deal for California to say to the unions, ‘Listen to compensate for the taking, if you want access, you pay 50 bucks’?” she asked. “Let’s say that the court says that that’s a fair amount for compensation. What’s wrong with that?”The case, which the court will decide by June, is Cedar Point v. Hassid, 20-107.(Updates with excerpts from arguments starting in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Supreme Court hears bid to deny labor union access to California farms

    Cedar Point Nursery in far northern California, the birthplace of baby strawberry plants that feed a multi-billion dollar fruit industry, is leading a high-stakes legal battle over labor unions and property rights with potentially sweeping implications far beyond agriculture. The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday will hear arguments in Cedar Point's challenge to a 45-year-old California law that authorizes union organizers to access farm property for 120 days a year, three hours a day, during non-work periods to meet with workers.

  • U.S. Supreme Court leans toward reining in unions in property rights case

    Supreme Court justices on Monday appeared ready to further curb the power of organized labor in the United States by rolling back a decades-old California regulation that lets union organizers enter agricultural properties without an employer's consent. The court, with a 6-3 conservative majority, appeared sympathetic during more than an hour of oral arguments toward an appeal by two fruit companies in the most populous U.S. state seeking to halt enforcement of the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board regulation, which has been in place since 1975. The justices wrestled over how far they should go in bolstering the property rights of owners.

