The Supreme Court’s Historic LGBTQ Ruling Is Now a Valuable Legal Weapon Against Bigotry

LGBTQ campaigners are optimistic that Monday’s historic 6-3 decision at the Supreme Court, making it illegal to fire people because of their sexual orientation or gender identity, will have a significant impact on other cases and legislation with LGBTQ discrimination at their heart.

Those include the Trump administration’s ban on trans people serving in the military and a new rule, announced last Friday by Roger Severino, director of the Office for Civil Rights at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), to strip transgender health-care protections from Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

In Historic Win With Shock Majority, Supreme Court Rules It’s Illegal to Fire Employees for Being Gay or Trans

The court found Monday that Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act did protect LGBTQ people. That “sex discrimination” has now been legally deemed by the highest court in the land to include discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation and gender identity will, advocates believe, have an impact on cases currently in the courts, as well as attempts to introduce anti-LGBTQ legislation in cities, states, and federally.

It could also act as an impetus, they say, to finally pass the Equality Act, which would enshrine anti-discrimination in legislation.

Sharon McGowan, legal director of LGBTQ advocacy organization Lambda Legal, told The Daily Beast that “any decision from the Supreme Court has ripples. Title VII itself is often described as ‘the North star’ when lower courts look to decisions around fair housing and real credit acts, or Title IX.”

How the Supreme Court answered why sex discrimination includes sexual orientation and gender identity will inform how the same question is responded to surrounding other statutes that have sex discrimination protections, said McGowan.

Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign, told The Daily Beast: “At its core one of the principles that the court’s decision highlights is that we need to seek to vindicate the legislative intent of statutes, rather than their expected application.”

The court, said David, rejected the employers’ and Trump administration’s contention that there was no expectation in 1964 that Title VII applied to LGBTQ people. “LGBTQ people filed lawsuits in the 1970s. Most importantly, the court talked legislative intent, which should be broadly applied and interpreted,” said David.

The same, said David, applies to the legislative intent of President Obama’s ACA, “which was aimed at providing health care to as many people as possible. It’s why it contains anti-discrimination provisions in the legislation. The Trump administration is thumbing its nose at that legislation, and why we are planning on suing them if they don’t extend the regulations.”

Rose Saxe, deputy director of the ACLU’s LGBT and HIV Project, said: “Federal law also prohibits sex discrimination in housing, health care, education, and credit. The reasoning from this Supreme Court decision should mean that it is also unlawful to discriminate against LGBTQ people in those contexts. With respect to health care, these protections in law override the anti-trans regulations recently issued by the Trump administration under Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act.”

The ACLU helped shepherd two of the SCOTUS cases of discrimination through to successful completion, of transgender woman Aimee Stephens and gay man Donald Zarda, both deceased.

The third case, belonging to the only surviving member of the trio, Gerald Bostock, was run by Bostock’s lawyers at Buckley Beal in Atlanta. The historic ruling, written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, carries Bostock’s name.

Plaintiff Gerald Bostock ‘Elated’ After Supreme Court LGBTQ Victory. Now His Case Returns to Georgia.

In his first interview after the decision was announced, Bostock told The Daily Beast how “elated” he was but also that he was determined to fight on—both in his own case, which now returns to trial court in Atlanta, and in the wider campaign for full equality.

The untested question is how courts will take on the SCOTUS ruling. Title VII applies to religiously affiliated employers, emphasized Saxe, with some exemptions, including for ministers or other individuals whose job involves teaching or leading the faith.