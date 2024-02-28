The Supreme Court is indulging Trump's immunity claim, further delaying his federal trial

Starting as soon as April 22, the Supreme Court has agreed to hear arguments pertaining to Donald Trump's claim that he is immune from prosecution on charges of plotting to overturn the 2020 election, putting a pause on his fits and starts federal trial until they've reached their decision on the matter.

According to The New York Times, the brief order said the court will decide this question: “Whether and if so to what extent does a former president enjoy presidential immunity from criminal prosecution for conduct alleged to involve official acts during his tenure in office.” As the outlet points out, the Supreme Court's response to Trump's bid for delay has some urgency behind it as the ending resolution will determine whether or not, or how soon, a trial or lack thereof will help or hinder the re-election he's campaigning towards.

In a statement made to Truth Social shortly after news broke of the latest delay, Trump writes, "Legal Scholars are extremely thankful for the Supreme Court’s Decision today to take up Presidential Immunity. Without Presidential Immunity, a President will not be able to properly function, or make decisions, in the best interest of the United States of America. Presidents will always be concerned, and even paralyzed, by the prospect of wrongful prosecution and retaliation after they leave office. This could actually lead to the extortion and blackmail of a President. The other side would say, 'If you don’t do something, just the way we want it, we are going to go after you when you leave office, or perhaps even sooner.'"

"A President has to be free to determine what is right for our Country without undue pressure," Trump furthers. "If there is no Immunity, the Presidency, as we know it, will 'no longer exist.' Many actions for the benefit of our Country will not be taken. This is in no way what the Founders had in mind. Legal Experts and Scholars have stated that the President must have Full Presidential Immunity. A President must be free to make proper decisions. His mind must be clear, and he must not be guided by the fear of retribution!"

Andrew Weissmann, Co-host of MSNBC podcast "Prosecuting Donald Trump,” commented on the news saying, "Every day of delay operates as granting Trump de facto immunity."

"Why on god's green earth did the S Ct not take the case earlier when the Special Counsel sought review directly from the District Court? They have really played into Trump's hands," he furthers in a post to X (formerly Twitter.)