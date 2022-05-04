Supreme Court investigation of opinion breach faces multiple legal obstacles

Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kyle Cheney
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • John Roberts
    John Roberts
    Chief Justice of the United States
  • Erwin Chemerinsky
    An American dean, professor, lawyer, and author

Now that Chief Justice John Roberts has ordered an investigation into the breach of an initial draft majority opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, what happens next is a total mystery.

There are virtually no precedents for Roberts’ plans to identify the 98-page document’s path from the high court to the pages of POLITICO, a disclosure he termed a “betrayal” of the institution’s trust. Supreme Court leak controversies have occasionally sparked national intrigue and even calls for federal investigations, but those calls haven’t resulted in any significant investigation.

“We are very much in uncharted territory here,” said Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of the law school at the University of California at Berkeley. “Never before, to my knowledge, has a Supreme Court opinion been leaked like this. So never before has there been an investigation like this.”

While Roberts indicated he has authorized the marshal of the Supreme Court to investigate the breach of Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion, he offered no details about how the inquiry would proceed. What's even less clear is whether the probe will include a criminal element. While Republicans called for federal prosecutors and the FBI to get involved, many legal experts said the disclosure, no matter how shocking, was unlikely to amount to a crime. Government leaks are rarely prosecuted, with the exception of unauthorized disclosures of classified information. The culprit would be likelier to face professional consequences, such as firing and disbarment rather than prosecution, they say.

In the meantime, the most urgent question is who will conduct the investigation. Roberts appointed the current marshal, Gail Curley, last year. She oversees a staff of 260 court employees, which includes the court’s police force, tasked with protecting the justices and grounds. But that internal police force has limited investigative capability. It's primarily geared toward overseeing operations within the Supreme Court building and providing physical security for justices, employees and visitors.

Curley could request assistance from the FBI, which has the resources to aid any internal probe. But that step itself would depend on how deeply the justices want another branch's investigators poking around into their private communications.

Some GOP lawmakers have already urged the FBI to get involved and interview anyone who likely had access to the draft. Senior Republicans on the House Oversight Committee wrote to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday seeking answers on “all potential laws violated by leaking a draft Supreme Court opinion during deliberations with the intent to threaten or intimidate members of the Court.” And former Attorney General William Barr told an interviewer Tuesday it may take a “grand jury” to identify the source of the breach.

“It could be obstructing the administration of justice, the due process of justice,” he said on SiriusXM's “The Megyn Kelly Show.”

Barr also floated the prospect that Roberts could appoint a former U.S. attorney or criminal law expert to lead a special internal investigation.

But any significant Justice Department involvement would involve problems with the constitutional separation of powers, raising the uncomfortable prospect of an executive branch agency rifling through the communications of Supreme Court justices and their closest aides.

The scope of the Roberts-authorized investigation is unknown. A probe of the small and clubby staff of the Supreme Court would put every justice in an uncomfortable position, exposing them to questions about their phone and email records in ways that justices are rarely, if ever, confronted. And any thorough investigation is likely to also sweep up the families and close associates of justices and clerks.

“If there’s a serious investigation of who leaked, am I right that it likely includes not only all the clerks and Court staff that would have access to the opinion, but also the Justices and their families?” wondered Orin Kerr, a law professor who has argued before the Supreme Court. “Could be pretty wide-ranging.”

Some legal experts noted that the circumstances surrounding the draft opinion’s disclosure — such as whether any money changed hands — would determine whether a criminal predicate exists. A spokesperson for POLITICO emphasized that the company did not and would not pay to obtain the document.

“POLITICO doesn’t pay for information or sources,” said spokesperson Brad Dayspring.

The discussion of a potential crime was the subject of debate among lawmakers Tuesday morning during a Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing. When Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) suggested that the DOJ explore the disclosure of the draft opinion Tuesday, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) shot back that it was unclear what potential crime the department would be investigating.

In fact, in the limited history of breaches from the Supreme Court, all calls for criminal inquiries have gone unheeded. Former George W. Bush White House legal czar expert Richard Painter — then a law professor — was involved in one of those debates, calling for DOJ to probe Edward Lazarus, a former law clerk to the late Justice Harry Blackmun, after Lazarus authored a book drawing on his knowledge of internal Supreme Court deliberations.

“This is a lot worse, and yet it’s different,” Painter said of the breach of Alito’s opinion, noting that Lazarus’ book was limited to previous interactions among justices and clerks, not a pending decision.

“Leaks of non-classified information generally are not prosecutable, with very few exceptions,” Painter said. “That’s important to a well-functioning democracy, that leaks are not prosecuted.”

However, Painter added, the person who breached the court’s confidences should face professional consequences if identified.

“If a justice intentionally did it, I think that justice could be impeached and removed from office,” he said. “If a clerk did it, they could be dismissed and there might be implications at the bar.”

And Chemerinsky raised concerns that the investigation itself could be damaging to the high court.

“My concern with the leaks investigation is that it is unclear whether any law has been violated, it is unlikely to be successful, and so interferes with the working of the Court,” he said. “I do not like leak investigations and wish they would not do this.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon To Reimburse $4000 To U.S. Employees Who Travel For Abortions

    Amazon.com told its employees on Monday it will pay up to $4000 in travel expenses annually for medical treatments including abortions and other non-life threatening procedures.

  • Supreme Court Leak Shows Justices Preparing To Overturn Roe, Politico Reports

    “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start," Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the document, obtained by the website.

  • Alexis Patterson has been missing since 2002. Odds are you don’t know her story.

    USA TODAY plans to investigate how much racial bias plays into missing children investigations and coverage.

  • ‘American Idol’ brings former contestant William Hung back for its 20th anniversary special

    Several former contestants were invited to return for American Idol’s “The Great Idol Reunion” 20th anniversary episode, including William Hung, 39, who skyrocketed to fame in 2004 for his off-key rendition of Ricky Martin’s “She Bangs.” On Monday, show host Ryan Seacrest began the segment by stating, “I can’t help but feel that someone is missing the party.” Judge Simon Cowell at the time deemed him one of the worst singers he had ever seen, to which Hung innocently replied, “I have no professional training of singing.”

  • Public, private efforts seek to tackle bias in home buying, selling

    The home purchasing process should be black and white when it comes to the numbers, but those who’ve gone through it say it’s often about whether the buyer or seller is Black or white, or brown or straight or LGBTQ+.

  • Justice Alito's draft opinion on abortion is a courageous gift to American children

    The draft opinion’s greatest gift is its clarity. 'We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,' writes Justice Samuel Alito.

  • MIT scientists found a way to reverse hearing loss that may be as easy as Lasik

    Whether you’re the person dealing with hearing loss, or if you know somehow who has lost their hearing, it can be a frustrating part of aging. Loss of hearing can also lead to tinnitus, a feeling of isolation, and has even been closely connected to dementia. That’s why research into ways to reverse hearing loss … The post MIT scientists found a way to reverse hearing loss that may be as easy as Lasik appeared first on BGR.

  • From Amazon to Yelp: The companies taking a stand on reproductive rights

    As the country awaits the Supreme Court's decision about whether to overturn Roe v. Wade, prominent companies have already taken political and financial stands against the erosion of reproductive rights.

  • U.S. Supreme Court launches probe into leak of draft abortion opinion

    (Reuters) -U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday said the Supreme Court will investigate the leak of a draft decision indicating that a majority of the nine justices are set to overturn the constitutional right to abortion, a breach of the court's trust that he called a "betrayal." Underscoring the seriousness of the leak, Roberts said, "This was a singular and egregious breach of that trust that is an affront to the court and the community of public servants who work here."

  • Amazon will reimburse employee travel for abortions and non-life threatening treatments

    It now offers $4,000 in annual travel reimbursements to employees in the US.

  • Guard Who Fled With Murder Inmate Was Cashed Up and Eyeing Florida, Her Family Says

    Lauderdale County Sheriff’s OfficeAn Alabama corrections official who vanished with an inmate facing capital murder charges “may have been brainwashed” into helping him escape, her mother-in-law said Tuesday.The pair could be anywhere by now, Frances White told The Daily Beast, explaining that Lauderdale County Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky Sue White, 56, was frugal and had amassed enough money to keep her afloat for some time.“She had said that she’d like to live in Florida, that’s th

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) responds to Trevor Noah cracking jokes about him at the White House Correspondents Dinner.

    Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) sounded off during a press conference about Trevor Noah’s jabs at him and the state of Florida during the White House Correspondents dinner on Saturday. The Florida governor and possible 2024 presidential candidate who did not attend the dinner said he never would have and had no interest in it. During his monologue, Noah roasted politicians from both parties.

  • Teen charged with raping Long Island woman in front of her daughter

    In a shocking and disturbing attack, a 14-year-old has been charged with raping a mother from Long Island while her 4-year-old daughter was in the home.

  • A Merced man was digging a shelter in the side of a creek. Police say he’s now in trouble

    Police said it also looks like he was using the dirt to try and build a bridge.

  • Pope Francis Says NATO Started War in Ukraine by ‘Barking at Putin’s Door’

    Claudio Peri/Pool/ReutersROME—Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Pope Francis has floated the idea that he wants to take a trip to Kyiv to try to broker a ceasefire. But now he says he would prefer to go to Moscow to try to talk some sense into Vladimir Putin, who he has not outwardly condemned in the now nearly three-month-old war and only did so lightly in a lengthy interview with an Italian newspaper.“I feel that before going to Kyiv, I must go to Moscow,” he told Corriere D

  • Collins, Murkowski, Manchin, and Sinema weigh in on SCOTUS leak

    Collins, Murkowski, Manchin, and Sinema weigh in on SCOTUS leak

  • 12-year-old boy who missed school bus lured to Brookhaven apartment, molested by two men

    After they assaulted the boy, the gave him five dollars and threatened to hurt him if they told anyone, prosecutors said.

  • Ocasio-Cortez Torches Collins And Murkowski: 'They Don't Get To Play Victim Now'

    The senators "betrayed the nation’s reproductive rights when they were singularly capable of stopping the slide," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said.

  • British Virgin Islands premier claims immunity over U.S. drug-smuggling charges

    The premier of the British Virgin Islands on Monday demanded his immediate release from U.S. custody, arguing he is immune from prosecution on cocaine-smuggling charges because he is the elected, constitutional head of government of the British overseas territory.

  • Security footage captures Alabama prison break

    STORY: Security footage shows the moment when assistant corrections director Vicky White escorted Casey White, a murder suspect, out of a detention center in Alabama last Friday (April 29).The footage, provided by Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, captured the last time both fugitives, considered armed and dangerous, were seen.The U.S. Marshals Service was treating the manhunt for the pair, who are not related, as one of its top investigations.Casey White, charged with capital murder in a September 2020 stabbing death and already serving time for a 2015 crime spree including home invasion and carjacking, was last seen on Friday leaving the jail in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, about 65 miles west of Huntsville.At the time, he was handcuffed and shackled in the custody of Vicky White, who was supposedly transporting him by patrol car from the detention center to the county courthouse for a mental evaluation, according to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton.Authorities realized the two had gone missing after the patrol car was found left in a shopping center parking lot. The sheriff said investigators have since received tips that the inmate and officer switched to another car.The sheriff held out the possibility that Vicky White helped free the inmate under duress, but since then investigators have confirmed information from inmates that both fugitives had “a special relationship.”