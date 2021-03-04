Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett delivers first opinion in case involving records disclosure

John Fritze, USA TODAY
·3 min read
WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court ruled Thursday against an environmental group that sued the government for internal studies detailing potential harm to endangered aquatic species in the first major opinion by Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

The Sierra Club sued the Obama administration in 2015, arguing the Freedom of Information Act required the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Serviceto disclose studies about the biological impact of an Environmental Protection Agency rule outlining how power plants draw water to cool machinery.

The case marked the first time Barrett took part in oral arguments, which had been set days after she joined the Supreme Court last fall. The former federal appeals court judge and law professor was nominated to the court by President Donald Trump to replace the late Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

In Barrett's 11-page opinion, which was joined by six other justices, she wrote that the documents sought by Sierra Club were exempt from federal record disclosure requirements because they were part of the administration's deliberative process.

More: Supreme Court blocks enforcement of some California COVID-19 rules

More: Supreme Court's conservatives question effort to unwind voting laws

At issue was whether the biological studies represented the final view of the agency, in which case they might normally be made available for public inspection, or whether they were a preliminary assessment agency officials could use to change their mind. The California-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit ruled that the draft documents could be made available, and the high court's opinion Thursday reversed that decision.

Supreme Court Justice nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Oct. 12, 2020, in Washington, D.C.
"The deliberative process privilege protects the draft biological opinions at issue here because they reflect a preliminary view – not a final decision – about the likely effect of the EPA’s proposed rule on endangered species," Barrett wrote.

Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, joined by Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, dissented, saying they would have sent the case back to lower courts to review whether the documents at issue were really drafts or were closer to final form.

The opinion was Barrett's first on what is known as the merits docket, or the usual approach the Supreme Court takes to conduct its business. But Barrett wrote a short concurring opinion in an emergency docket case last month. In that dispute, a divided court blocked enforcement of California's prohibition on indoor church services during the coronavirus pandemic but allowed a ban on singing and chanting to continue.

At the time, Barrett wrote that she agreed with the court's decision to block the prohibition on indoor services but said the record was uncertain about the state's ban on singing and chanting at indoor services. The position put her slightly to the left of the court's most conservative justices, who wanted to allow singing to continue.

"if a chorister can sing in a Hollywood studio but not in her church, California’s regulations cannot be viewed as neutral," Barrett wrote at the time. "But the record is uncertain, and the decisions below unfortunately shed little light on the issue."

She was joined in that opinion by Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

