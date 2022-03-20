Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized with infection

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Erin Schaff/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Justice Clarence Thomas was hospitalized on Friday after experiencing flu-like symptoms, and has since been diagnosed with an infection, the Supreme Court announced Sunday evening.

Thomas is receiving care at the Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. He was diagnosed with an infection after undergoing several tests, and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics, the Supreme Court said. Thomas' symptoms are improving and he expects to be released in a day or two.

Supreme Court spokesperson Patricia McCabe said Thomas will "participate in the consideration and discussion of any cases for which he is not present on the basis of the briefs, transcripts, and audio of the oral arguments."

