Supreme Court justice’s old home bombarded with ‘harassing’ mail, New Jersey cops say

The former home of a Supreme Court justice — one of five who recently voted to overturn Roe v. Wade — is being bombarded with “harassing” mail in New Jersey, police said.

The current homeowner, who lives where Justice Samuel Alito once did, has no connection with the justice and “deserves to live in peace,” West Caldwell police said in a social media post on June 26.

Alito wrote the majority opinion in the June 24 ruling, reversing the Supreme Court’s groundbreaking decision that had made abortion legal throughout the country in 1973. The reversal leaves decisions about abortion policies up to individual states.

Those who live in his former West Caldwell home are being harassed by numerous packages popping up after false information was shared online that said Alito still lives there, according to police. Officers have responded to the home several times as a result.

Authorities have now put an officer in place at the home, where a family now lives, in an effort to stop the hateful packages, NBC New York reported.

“They have nothing to do with what’s going on and all this political stuff,” a next-door neighbor told the outlet.

Police said Alito moved out of the New Jersey home in 2007 after he became a Supreme Court justice.

They added that they plan to prosecute whoever is sending the packages.

In May, an authentic Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe v. Wade was leaked in which Alito wrote “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” McClatchy News previously reported. “Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences.”

New Jersey is one of several states where abortion is still legal after the Supreme Court’s ruling, according to Planned Parenthood.

West Caldwell is roughly 25 miles west of New York City.

Roe v. Wade: What to know after Supreme Court confirms leaked document is real

What’s next for national abortion rights? ‘A giant legal experiment,’ expert says

TX sheriff says he won’t persecute women seeking abortion. ‘Shame on the Supreme Court’

Are more people getting abortions? New data shows change in what was a 30-year trend