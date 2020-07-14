Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg admitted to hospital for possible infection

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg smiles as she takes questions from first-year students at Georgetown Law on September 26.

Jacquelyn Martin/AP

  • Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to the hospital for a possible infection, according to a statement from the Supreme Court.
  • Ginsburg is "resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days and receive intravenous antibiotic treatment," the spokesperson for the Supreme Court said.
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to the hospital for a possible infection, according to a spokesperson from the Supreme Court. 

Ginsburg was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore after being evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, DC, a statement said. She had been experiencing a fever and chills, the statement from the Supreme Court said.

 

The justice also had a bile duct cleaned that was placed last August but is now "resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days and receive intravenous antibiotic treatment," according to the statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

