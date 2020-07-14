Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg admitted to hospital for possible infection

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg smiles as she takes questions from first-year students at Georgetown Law on September 26.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to the hospital for a possible infection, according to a statement from the Supreme Court.

Ginsburg is "resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days and receive intravenous antibiotic treatment," the spokesperson for the Supreme Court said.

Ginsburg was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore after being evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, DC, a statement said. She had been experiencing a fever and chills, the statement from the Supreme Court said.

The justice also had a bile duct cleaned that was placed last August but is now "resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days and receive intravenous antibiotic treatment," according to the statement.

