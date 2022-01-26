Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to Retire

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer plans to retire at the end of the Court’s current term after serving for 27 years, providing President Biden his first opportunity to appoint a justice to the High Court.

Appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1994, Breyer is joined by Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan on the bench’s minority liberal wing. His retirement was first reported by NBC’s Pete Williams and later confirmed by CNN and NPR.

As the oldest member on the court, at 83, Breyer had been pressured by Democrats for months to step down to allow Biden to install a replacement, who will also hold a lifetime appointment. Breyer’s retirement will not technically upset the current six to three ideological balance on the bench.

Biden has pledged to nominate a Black woman to succeed Breyer. Among the candidates likely to be in the running for the role are federal Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a former Breyer law clerk, and Leondra Kruger, a justice on California’s Supreme Court.

While Biden has flirted with progressives’ petition to expand the number of justices on the Supreme Court, creating a commission to explore the idea, which would allow Democratic policy priorities to go unobstructed by a conservative majority, Breyer has rejected such a proposal despite his left-leaning jurisprudence.

He gave a lecture in April in which he implored “those whose initial instincts may favor important structural or other similar institutional changes, such as forms of ‘court-packing'” to “think long and hard before embodying those changes in law.”

Breyer has staunchly defended the High Court’s independence from the other branches of government and its insulation, by design, from the political fray.

With the power of appointment, the president can effectively shape the judicial philosophy of the High Court, which can work in tandem with the administration’s political agenda. When Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died of cancer at 87 years old, former president Donald Trump appointed originalist justice Amy Coney Barrett to fill the vacancy, solidifying the Supreme Court’s conservative makeup.

