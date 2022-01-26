Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Stephen BreyerAssociate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States
Justice Stephen Breyer will retire from the Supreme Court at the end of the term in June. Breyer faced a lot of pressure from liberals to retire while a Democratic president is in office. CBS News Senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe and congressional correspondent Nikole Killion join CBS News with more.