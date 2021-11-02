Supreme Court justices hear oral arguments over restrictive Texas abortion law

A Texas law banning most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy — the most restrictive in the nation — was at the center of Supreme Court oral arguments Monday. Jan Crawford reports on the landmark legal battle and what it could mean for states nationwide.

