Supreme Court Justices Issue Confusing Statement On Gorsuch Refusal To Wear Mask

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sebastian Murdock
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Sonia Sotomayor issued a bizarre statement on Wednesday following a report that Gorsuch refuses to wear a mask, despite Sotomayor being at greater risk of serious illness if she contracts COVID-19.

As the highly transmissible omicron variant continues to spread, Chief Justice John Roberts has asked his colleagues on the court to wear a mask, at least partially out of respect for Sotomayor, who has had diabetes since childhood. Gorsuch, a staunch conservative, has refused to wear a mask — despite sitting right next to Sotomayor on the bench, NPR first reported Tuesday.

Because of Gorsuch’s refusal to mask up, Sotomayor has been forced to call in for weekly conferences instead of attending in person.

Following the report, Gorsuch and Sotomayor issued a statement about the controversy that didn’t address the actual issue.

“Reporting that Justice Sotomayor asked Justice Gorsuch to wear a mask surprised us,” the statement said. “It is false. While we may sometimes disagree about the law, we are warm colleagues and friends.”

NPR’s report never said that Sotomayor asked Gorsuch to wear a mask. Rather, NPR reported that it was Roberts who asked all colleagues to mask up.

While the statement says the two justices are “warm colleagues and friends,” it does not address the crux of the report: that Gorsuch refuses to wear a mask on the bench.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Watch Warthogs Run For Their Lives As Leopard Attacks

    The surprisingly fast piglets were the big cat's target at Kruger National Park in South Africa.

  • Russia removing staff from Kyiv embassy: report

    Some employees and their families left the Russian Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, earlier this month amid fraught tensions between the two countries, The New York Times reported, citing a senior Ukrainian security official.The Ukrainian security official told the newspaper that mostly the wives and children of employees from the Russian Embassy began leaving on Jan. 5. A total of 18 people left the embassy.Over the next couple of days, roughly...

  • NATO: Risk of conflict in Ukraine crisis is real

    Stoltenberg told reporters NATO allies called on Russia "to de-escalate and any further aggression will come with a high cost for Moscow," adding NATO was a "defensive alliance which does not threaten Russia or any other country."Germany is ready to discuss halting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline should Russia attack Ukraine, Scholz said, responding to increasing domestic and international pressure amid the Russian military build-up on Ukraine's borders."It is clear that there will be a high price to pay and that everything will have to be discussed should there be a military intervention in Ukraine," Scholz told reporters, responding to a question on Nord Stream 2.Stoltenberg said he had invited NATO allies and Russia to a series of meetings at the NATO-Russia Council to discuss ways to improve the security situation, after a first round of talks was held last week in Brussels.

  • What Is Dark Matter? An Astrophysicist Explains

    We see evidence for dark matter everywhere we look but proving hypotheses around it has proven exceptionally difficult. Astrophysicist Paul Sutter explains everything about this mystery in a way almost anyone can understand - what we know about dark matter, what don’t, and how we’re trying to find out more.

  • Augusta DA: Suspect in death of 8-year-old girl could not be prosecuted on 2019 charges

    The suspect in the death of an 8-year-old girl had been previously arrested following a fatal shooting in 2019. The DA says those charges could not be prosecuted.

  • Justices Sotomayor, Gorsuch Deny Reported Clash over Mask-Wearing

    Supreme Court justices Neil Gorsuch and Sonia Sotomayor issued a joint statement Wednesday denying that Sotomayor had asked Gorsuch to wear a mask.

  • Aya Gold & Silver Posts Record Silver Production

    Aya Gold & Silver (TSE: AYA), a Quebec-based mining company, reported strong operating results for 2021. Aya is the only pure silver mining company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The miner had record production of 1.6 million ounces at its silver mine Zgounder in the Kingdom of Morocco. This represents a 120% increase in production year-over-year. Silver production totaled 433,742 ounces in Q4 2021, a 6% increase over Q4 2020. Outlook Aya's outlook for 2022 outlines continued growth in si

  • Peloton Adds Set Up Fees Amid Financial Struggle – How Much More Will the At-Home Gym Cost You?

    Peloton, manufacturer of luxury fitness equipment, including bikes and treadmills, will start charging customers an additional $250 over retail price for in-home delivery and setup of its Bike, and...

  • #TheFinal5: Russia vs. Ukraine

    Tensions continue to boil over between Russia and Ukraine with Vladimir Putin amassing thousands of troops along his nation’s border. So, what’s at stake and why are we here? Jamil Jaffer of the National Security Institute at George Mason joins Jim on The Final 5 to break down how the situation has progressed, and what role the U.S. could play in a potential conflict.

  • Canada's Ontario sees 'glimmers of hope' over COVID, challenges remain

    The Canadian province of Ontario is starting to see "glimmers of hope" as the rate of new hospitalisations caused by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus slows, but challenges remain, health minister Christine Elliott said on Wednesday. Elliott's comments were the latest from officials in Ontario and Quebec - which together account for more than 60% of Canada's population - to suggest that the worst of the Omicron wave might soon be over.

  • Russia says Kyiv embassy working normally after report on families leaving

    Russia said on Tuesday its embassy in Kyiv was operating as usual following a New York Times report that Moscow had begun evacuating the families of staff at its diplomatic missions in Ukraine, the Interfax news agency reported. The New York Times cited a senior Ukrainian official as saying that 18 people, mostly family members of Russian diplomats, had left Ukraine on Jan. 5. It said around 30 others left the embassy in Kyiv and the consulate in Lviv in western Ukraine over the next few days.

  • One year after Jan. 6, where are their cases? New Englanders charged in the Capitol riots.

    16 people from Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Hampshire and Maine have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots.

  • 400 Million Free N95 Face Masks Are Being Dispensed — Here’s How To Get Yours

    The Biden administration aims to make 400 million N95 masks available to all Americans for free at pharmacies and community health centers next week, a White House official said per The Wall Street...

  • NYC subway station death of Michelle Go leaves Asian Americans reeling

    Michelle Go was fatally pushed in New York City at the Times Square subway station, and the Asian American community is feeling the effects of the tragic loss.

  • Minister warns Ukraine war with Russia could be just ‘weeks away’

    Tens of thousands of people could die if war breaks out between Ukraine and Russia, a Government minister said on Wednesday. Britain is supplying Ukraine with anti-tank missiles for self-defence and around 100 training troops after Russia stationed about 100,000 troops on its border. Armed Forces minister James Heappey said British troops would not engage with the Russian military, but he is convinced Vladimir Putin is poised to invade and conflict could be just “weeks away”.

  • Analysis-Best supporting actor? NATO in secondary role if Russia invades Ukraine

    NATO would be likely to reinforce its troop presence in the Black Sea and the Baltics while fending off cyberattacks if Russia were to invade Ukraine, diplomats and former officials said. But with the Western military alliance under no treaty obligation to defend Ukraine, which is not a NATO member, some of the toughest decisions could fall on the European Union. Envoys and experts are divided over whether Russia will invade Ukraine.

  • Texas' new election law is creating a spike in rejected mail ballot applications and a shortage of paper registration forms

    "You're gonna have to fight for this," an election official said to voters on Tuesday. "This kind of suppression is designed to stop you from voting."

  • New Manhattan DA Says Office Confronting Gun-Crime Spike

    Manhattan’s new progressive district attorney, Alvin Bragg, says his office is confronting an increase in gun violence.

  • Florida’s DeSantis takes unusual step in proposing a congressional map of his own

    The Republican governor's proposal, submitted on the eve of Martin Luther King Day, would reshape the state's congressional map and carve up districts held by Black Democrats.

  • With Russia poised to invade, many Ukrainians express doubts about the threat

    Leaders and analysts across Europe are increasingly anxious that the first full-blown military showdown on the Continent in three decades may soon erupt as Russian President Vladimir Putin continues amassing fighters and weapons on the periphery of Ukraine.