Supreme Court justices rule against detained immigrants seeking release

On Monday, the Supreme Court ruled against immigrants who are seeking their release from long periods of detention while they fight deportation orders. The immigrants who sued for a bond hearing could be detained for months, even years, before their cases are resolved.

