Supreme Court justices rule against detained immigrants seeking release

President Trump appeared to be “detached from reality” as he pursued unfounded claims of fraud following the November 2020 election, former Attorney General Barr said in a recorded deposition played by House investigators on June 13.The testimony, given to the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol, was among a number of accounts given by former Trump administration officials and played on Monday. William Barr recounted how on December 14, 2020, Trump had urged the Justice Department to follow up on a report claiming that Dominion voting machines were “rigged.” Barr told the House committee that he was extremely skeptical of the report after being given a copy to review.“I was somewhat demoralized, because I thought, ‘Boy, if he really believes this stuff, he has lost contact with … he has become detached from reality,’” said Barr, whose resignation was announced around that time.Barr said that when he interacted with Trump and told him about “how crazy some of these allegations were,” the president never expressed “an indication of interest in what the actual facts were.”Barr told investigators, “My opinion then and my opinion now is that the election was not stolen by fraud. I haven’t seen anything since the election that changes my mind on that.” Credit: January 6th Committee via Storyful