Supreme Court leans toward Trump plan to end DACA program for nearly 700K undocumented immigrants

WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court on Tuesday appeared likely to side with the Trump administration in its effort to end aprogram that lets nearly 700,000 young, undocumented immigrants live and work in the United States without fear of deportation.

During an extended, 80-minute oral argument inside a packed courtroom that included dozens of the threatened immigrants, several conservative justices said the Department of Homeland Security laid out sufficient reasons for its decision to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program.

Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch acknowledged that the case's "sympathetic facts ... speak to all of us," but he said the large number of people affected and the impact ending DACA would have on employers and entire communities was taken into consideration.

The court's four liberal justices argued that the decision to end DACA should rise or fall on the administration's tenuous claim that it was illegal, rather than what Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said might be a more legitimate reason: "We don't like DACA, and we're taking responsibility for that, instead of trying to put the blame on the law."

The court's ruling likely won't be handed down until next spring, when the 2020 presidential election campaign is in full swing. Even if the court allows the program to be rescinded, most DACA recipients will retain the two-year protection until President Donald Trump or his Democratic successor takes the oath of office in January 2021.

Yet the threat of losing their protected status prompted hundreds of DACA recipients to march, ride or fly to Washington for Tuesday's argument and stage demonstrations outside the court.

Until now, nearly every federal judge to hear the dispute has sided with the so-called DREAMers, leaving the program intact nationwide. But the Supreme Court's decision last June to hear the case signaled a potential win for the White House.

How it wins would be crucial. If the justices say they lack the authority to overrule the Department of Homeland Security's discretionary decision, the next president just as easily could renew the program. If they agree with the Justice Department that it's unlawful, Congress would have to step in.

The question before the justices Tuesday was not whether the Trump administration can wind down the program, which is undisputed. Rather, they were asked to decide if the administration's reason for doing so – that DACA was illegal from the start – was accurate and sufficient.

Some of the conservatives questioned U.S. Solicitor General Noel Francisco on whether the administration adequately considered DACA recipients' reliance on the program, as well as that of employers, universities and others.

Chief Justice John Roberts – whose vote is considered pivotal because he sided with the court's liberals in June in denying the administration's effort to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census – said even if the program is illegal the administration doesn't have to "go back and untangle all the consequences of that."

President Barack Obama created the program in 2012 after negotiations with Congress to create a path to citizenship faltered. He later sought to extend similar protections to more than 4 million undocumented parents of citizens or lawful permanent residents, but that was shot down by federal courts.

Texas then threatened to sue over DACA if the Trump administration didn't end it. But when the Department of Homeland Security did so, lawsuits were filed from California to New York and several places in between, and two federal judges blocked the action nationwide.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, based in California and a continuing thorn in Trump's side, ridiculed the effort to deport "blameless and economically productive young people with clean criminal records."

To qualify every two years for DACA, recipients generally must be students, high school graduates or be enrolled or honorably discharged from the military. They cannot have been convicted of a felony, significant misdemeanor, or more than three lesser crimes.