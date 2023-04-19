Supreme Court lets Rodney Reed pursue DNA lawsuit in Stacey Stites murder case

The U.S. Supreme Court has allowed death row inmate Rodney Reed's bid for DNA testing of evidence in 1996 Bastrop County murder.

The U.S. Supreme Court has reversed a judgement by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in the Rodney Reed case by ruling that Reed's request for further DNA testing in his case can be considered.

“The immediate effect is that Mr. Reed's case will go to the 5th Circuit for further proceedings on the merits of his years-long fight to gain access to DNA testing," said Jane Pucher, one of Reed's attorney. "The ruling clears a path for the 5th Circuit to consider Mr. Reed's request that DNA testing be conducted on the murder weapon and other probative items from the crime scene.”

Other attorneys for Rodney Reed said "Mr. Reed seeks DNA testing of key crime scene evidence that has never been tested, including the belt handled by the perpetrator while strangling the victim."

“The respondent in this case, Bastrop County District Attorney Bryan Goertz, has refused to allow DNA testing of the crime scene evidence. He should join us in the search for the truth, rather than blocking it. If DNA evidence exists, as it does here, it should be tested. It’s that simple.”

Reed was convicted of capital murder in Stacey Stites' strangulation death in 1998 and received the death penalty. Stites' body was found by the side of a rural road in Bastrop County on April 23, 1996, with Reed's sperm in her. Before she died, Stites had planned to marry her fiancé, Jimmy Fennell, then a Giddings police officer.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Supreme Court allows Texas inmate Rodney Reed to pursue DNA lawsuit