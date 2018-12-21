Supreme Court liberal Ginsburg has cancerous nodules removed from lung

Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg 85, underwent surgery Friday to remove two malignant nodules from her lungs (AFP Photo/MANDEL NGAN)

Washington (AFP) - Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the eldest justice of the minority liberal faction on the US Supreme Court, underwent surgery Friday to remove two malignant nodules on her left lung, the court announced.

Ginsburg, 85, underwent the pulmonary lobectomy at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. The nodules were discovered last month in x-rays after she fell and fractured three ribs.

"Both nodules removed during surgery were found to be malignant on initial pathology evaluation," the court said.

"Post-surgery, there was no evidence of any remaining disease," it added.

"Scans performed before surgery indicated no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body. Currently, no further treatment is planned."

It said Ginsburg was "resting comfortably" and would remain in the hospital for "a few days."

The justice, who was appointed by president Bill Clinton in 1993, is one of four liberals on the nine-member court.

Since taking office, President Donald Trump has had the opportunity to replace two retiring justices, tipping the balance in the conservatives' favor.

Heavy attention is given to Ginsburg's health amid liberal worries that, if she dies or has to retire for health reasons, Trump would get another pick and lock the high court into a conservative ideology for a generation to come.