Supreme Court likely to favor Republican-backed Arizona voting laws

Oriana Gonzalez
·1 min read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday appeared to favor Republican-backed voting restrictions in Arizona that Democrats argue violate the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: The Justices' decision in the case could weaken Section 2 of the VRA, which prohibits voting practices or procedures that discriminate on the basis of race.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Context: The case, Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, questions whether two Arizona voting laws violate that section of the VRA.

  • One allows ballots that were cast in the wrong precinct to be thrown out, and the other prohibits anyone other than a family member from delivering a voter's absentee ballot.

The big picture: The state of Arizona and Republicans support the laws, arguing they are meant to prevent fraud, according to NBC News.

  • Democrats on the other hand believe the laws should be overturn because they believe they prevent voters, particularly minorities, from voting.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Supreme Court likely to uphold Arizona voting restrictions

    The Supreme Court appeared ready Tuesday to uphold voting restrictions in Arizona in a key case that could make it harder to challenge a raft of other voting measures Republicans have proposed following last year's elections. All six conservative justices, appointed by Republican presidents, suggested they would throw out an appellate ruling that struck down the restrictions as racially discriminatory under the landmark Voting Rights Act. Less clear is what standard the court might set for how to prove discrimination under the law, first enacted in 1965.

  • The Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday in a case that could further gut the Voting Rights Act and its protections for minority voters

    In Brnovich vs. Democratic National Committee, the Court will rule whether two Arizona voting restrictions violate Section 2 of the VRA.

  • Judge Salas returns to work after son's murder, fights for safety for judges' families

    New Jersey Federal Judge Esther Salas endured the unimaginable this past summer when a man posing as a deliveryman fatally shot her 20-year-old son Daniel at their home. Her husband Mark Anderl was also shot and injured. She spoke to "GMA's" Robin Roberts about her mission to protect judges and their families.

  • Judge Esther Salas talks about protecting judges, families on GMA

    Judge Esther Salas spoke to "GMA" about her mission to protect judges and their families after her son was fatally shot by a man posing as a deliveryman last summer.

  • Karl Rove: There is plenty of evidence of massive border crossings under Biden admin

    Fox News contributor Karl Rove addresses the Biden administration denying there is a migrant border crisis and the cancellation of Dr. Seuss on 'America's Newsroom.'

  • Feds oppose release of Arizona man who wore horns in riot

    Prosecutors in Washington are opposing the pretrial release of an Arizona man who stormed the U.S. Capitol nearly two months ago while sporting face paint, no shirt and a furry hat with horns. Prosecutors told a judge in a filing Monday that Jacob Chansley should remain jailed until trial because he is a danger to the community, explaining he held a weapon as he confronted officers inside the Capitol, wrote a threatening note to then-Vice President Mike Pence, and spoke about ridding the government of traitors. While prosecutors say the spear attached to a flagpole carried by Chansley into the Capitol was a weapon, his attorney has characterized the spear as an ornament.

  • Biden refused to sanction MBS over Khashoggi's murder because he doesn't want his relationship with Saudi Arabia to get worse, officials say

    A US intelligence report released Friday found that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman directly approved the 2018 killing of Jamal Khashoggi.

  • Jill Biden is traveling with newly confirmed Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on Wednesday

    Jill Biden will travel to Connecticut and Pennsylvania on Wednesday with newly confirmed Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, a testament to a first lady well on the move.Why it matters: Biden already is the only first lady to hold a full-time job. She also has a portfolio focused on education, cancer and veterans' issues. Now, she’s built a robust staff in the East Wing and is planning a busy travel schedule of her own.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBiden will visit schools reopening under her husband's first-100-days pledge, reviewing practices and taking note of what does and doesn't work, a source familiar with her plans tells Axios.She'll lay the foundation Wednesday when she visits Waterford, Pennsylvania, and Meriden, Connecticut — Cardona's hometown, and where he spent two decades as a public educator.Her focus will be an extension of her strategy during the general election campaign, when she launched a multi-state educational tour to review school safety practices.Managing two full-time titles is nothing new for Biden, who continued teaching the eight years she was second lady. Her work now comes with a much bigger spotlight as wife of the president of the United States.Biden has been candid about her role as a political spouse, noting it hasn't come naturally to her.She set the stage for her tenure as first lady as one of her husband's most forceful campaign surrogates, offering personal testimony about his character. Independent and fiercely protective, the self-proclaimed “Philly girl” even pushed away hecklers several times as they tried to interrupt then-candidate Joe Biden on the trail.The first lady worked quickly to fill out the East Wing, bringing on seven commissioned staffers, including a chief of staff, speechwriter and policy director.Her eagerness to travel and promote her agenda is a change from Melania Trump, who didn't move to Washington until a few months after the inauguration because of her son's schooling and who had relatively few public appearances afterward.It also contrasts with Michelle Obama and Laura Bush, who ratcheted up their activities as their school-age daughters aged.Biden made her first solo trip last week, when she visited VCU Health's Massey Cancer Center in Richmond, Virginia. She advocated for cancer research, another of her major priorities as first lady.She also accompanied her husband to Houston last week to survey storm damage and help fill food pantry orders.When the couple returned to Washington amid pouring rain, the president stopped to speak with a commander at Joint Base Andrews. His wife's penchant for setting her own agenda became evident."Dr. Biden seemed to think they'd been out there long enough. She and the umbrella headed to the limo," pool reporter Todd J. Gillman wrote.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Supreme Court's conservatives question effort to unwind voting laws that critics say discriminate

    The case could have a wide impact if the high court sets a new standard for deciding when election laws are discriminatory.

  • Why using reconciliation to pass Biden's COVID-19 stimulus bill violates the original purpose of the process

    Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and other top Democrats meet with reporters before the House voted to pass a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package on Feb. 26, 2021. AP Photo/J. Scott ApplewhiteReconciliation – it’s a term federal budget experts would understand, but for the rest of us, it sounds like what you do with a family member you haven’t talked to in years. It’s also the process congressional Democrats plan to use to pass President Joe Biden’s US$1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue and stimulus bill in the Senate. We asked Raymond Scheppach, who is a public policy scholar at the University of Virginia and a former deputy director at the Congressional Budget Office, to describe reconciliation and explain why its use now is causing such controversy. What is reconciliation, and how is it used in Congress? Reconciliation is a legislative process originally intended to reduce federal budget deficits. In 1974, lawmakers decided they had to deal with a recurring problem: If more money was spent than expected or revenues didn’t meet projections, the nation’s deficit grew. But lowering deficits is politically difficult; to do it, Congress needed to either increase revenues, cut spending or both. That usually meant reducing entitlements and other mandatory spending – like nutrition assistance for children – or increasing taxes. So legislators created this process called “reconciliation” that could be used to reconcile actual spending with Congress’ previously adopted spending targets. Here’s the key part that addressed the problems legislators faced when cutting spending or hiking taxes: Budget moves made under reconciliation could not be filibustered. Lawmakers believed this could ease the political difficulty associated with lowering deficits over the long term. An important point: Reconciliation could be used only to change taxes, mandatory spending like farm price supports and entitlements such as Social Security or Medicare. President Joe Biden holds a meeting with business leaders about his COVID-19 bill in the Oval Office of the White House, Feb. 9, 2021. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images Does using reconciliation for the COVID-19 bill represent a hijacking of the original purpose of the process? It’s important to look back at the 1974 Act to determine the purpose of the reconciliation provision and how it has changed over time. A provision that was created in 1974 to reduce deficits is now being used to do the opposite: dramatically increase deficits. So contrary to reconciliation’s original purpose, it was used for the 2001, 2003 and 2017 tax cuts, which substantially increased deficits. Congress could do that because the restrictions on reconciliation’s use in the Senate have been reduced over time so that now major tax cuts or omnibus spending bills are allowed. It was also inappropriately used to pass modifications to the Affordable Care Act, which significantly increased spending even though it also raised revenues sufficient to offset the spending. Even though it was budget-neutral, it did not reduce the deficit. The $1.9 billion Biden COVID-19 bill would also be an inappropriate use relative to the original intent of the provision, as it would substantially increase the deficit. In 2001, the GOP used reconciliation to push George W. Bush’s tax cuts through Congress. Here, on June 7 of that year, Bush leans over after he dropped a pen as he signed his $1.35 trillion tax cut bill at the White House. AP Photo/Ron Edmonds How often has reconciliation been used? The reconciliation provision has been used by both parties more than 21 times since the 1980s. In some cases, such as the 1990 and 1993 Omnibus Reconciliation Acts, the major purpose was to cut spending and increase revenues. Each of those laws reduced the deficit by a little over $700 billion over five years. For President Biden and the Democrats on Capitol Hill, there are some clear advantages in using the reconciliation process. It would make consideration of the $1.9 trillion bill privileged, in legislative terms. This means that debate can be limited, but most importantly it can’t be filibustered in the Senate, as it requires only 51 rather than 60 votes to pass. As long as all 50 Democrats are willing to vote in favor, then the vice president, also a Democrat, can cast the deciding 51st vote. This process is much more important in the Senate as opposed to the House of Representatives, which has a rules committee that can limit debate and amendments. One fact sheet about reconciliation, produced by the House budget committee in 2020, says “Reconciliation is a tool – a special process – that makes legislation easier to pass in the Senate.” Are there other reasons legislators would want to use reconciliation? Because it requires only a simple majority vote, legislation can be passed relatively quickly under reconciliation’s rules rather than going through a time-consuming negotiation to come up with a bipartisan bill. Since most of the money in President Biden’s bill is for coping with COVID-19 and stabilizing a damaged economy, the administration believes timing is critical. The faster the bill can be enacted, the faster schools can fully reopen, vaccines can be administered and the unemployed will be able to find jobs. Is the COVID-19 stimulus bill the one time we’re likely to see reconciliation used this year? Under the rules, most years there can only be one reconciliation bill. But because it wasn’t used last year, Biden and the Democrats will be able to do two this year. This means that they would be able to use reconciliation for this $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill and then another reconciliation bill later in the year on climate change or infrastructure or any other major priority. There is no sacrificing other major Democratic priorities if reconciliation is used at this time, which is another political advantage – although using reconciliation to pass these policies would again violate the original intent of the process. Is using reconciliation – devised to avoid political battles – now another form of power politics, ramming legislation through rather than considering the minority’s views? The Senate often operates on historical precedents, and thus the longer-term questions are: What is the effect of using reconciliation on the Senate as an institution? How does it affect the rights of the minority and even democracy itself? Perhaps the most significant negative effect is that it has reduced the rights of the minority party to shape legislation, which often leads to more extreme policies. Participation by the minority party in making legislation often forces policy toward the middle of the political spectrum, where most Americans live. But what we are seeing more often now is that the minority party refuses to engage with the majority party on legislation. That can force the majority to go the route of reconciliation. Yet passing legislation through reconciliation, I believe, exacerbates voter frustration and weakens democracy.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Read more:Debunking the myth of legislative gridlockWill the GOP let Congress send money to states and cities reeling from the pandemic? 4 essential reads on the economic crisis

  • Memo details House Republicans' plan to reclaim the majority in 2022

    House Republicans will reclaim their majority in 2022 by offering candidates who are women, minorities or veterans, a memo obtained by Axios says. Why it matters: The document, drafted by a super PAC blessed by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, names top Democrats to target — Jared Golden of Maine, Matt Cartwright of Pennsylvania and Ron Kind of Wisconsin — and the type of Republican candidates to beat them. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Congressional Leadership Fund spent $140 million during the 2020 cycle, helping Republicans defy the odds and come within five seats of winning the House. The group now plans to play a key role in shaping the 2022 contests. The details: The memo, written by CLF President Dan Conston, singled out Golden, Cartwright and Kind because they live in Trump-friendly rural and working-class districts. Conston recommends "star Navy SEAL" Derrick Van Orden seek a rematch with Kind but says the GOP needs to find new, "stronger recruits" to take on Golden and Cartwright.The memo is blunt about candidate recruitment."In 2020, all 15 of the seats Republicans flipped were won by a woman, a minority or a veteran," Conston writes. "Continuing to recruit similar candidates is a foundational building block to the majority in 2022."Between the lines: House Republican candidates performed substantially better than Donald Trump did in suburban districts. The suburbs don't need to be the GOP killing fields that they were under Trump.Republicans will benefit in 2022 from "Democrats' overreach" on policies such as lengthy school closures, curtailment of fracking and pipeline cancellations, Conston writes.The big picture: The memo sounds the alarm about insufficient Republican candidate fundraising, calling it the "single biggest threat to Republicans taking back the majority."In competitive races, Democrats out-raised half of all Republican incumbents and all but three Republican challengers were out-raised, the memo states.During the final stretch, Democratic candidates spent $88 million more on television than Republicans.CLF has deep pockets, but super PACs pay far higher TV ad rates than campaigns. Conston emphasized that candidates will need to "stand on their own two feet" and boost their own digital fundraising, to get CLF support.Be smart: Conston predicts redistricting will bring on "painful member-vs.-member primaries," but he expects redistricting to ultimately help Republicans pick up seats in Texas, Florida, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina and Montana.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Biden Cabinet confirmation schedule: When to watch hearings

    President Biden's nominees for attorney general, health and human services secretary, interior secretary, CIA director and U.S. trade representative will testify before Senate committees next week.The big picture: Biden wants known, trusted people around him, many from the Obama administration, to help implement his policies and turn away from the tumultuous Trump years.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeScheduleNo upcoming hearingsConfirmed Cabinet membersAvril Haines, confirmed as director of national intelligence on Jan. 21. Retired Gen. Lloyd Austin, confirmed as defense secretary on Jan. 22. Janet Yellen, confirmed as treasury secretary on Jan. 25. Antony Blinken, confirmed as secretary of state on Jan. 26. Pete Buttigieg, confirmed as transportation secretary on Feb. 2. Alejandro Mayorkas, confirmed as secretary of homeland security on Feb. 2.Denis McDonough, confirmed as veterans affairs secretary on Feb. 8. Tom Vilsack, confirmed as agriculture secretary on Feb. 23. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, confirmed as UN ambassador on Feb. 23. Jennifer Granholm, confirmed as energy secretary on Feb. 25.Miguel Cardona, confirmed as education secretary on March 1.Nominees pending confirmation voteGina Raimondo, nominee for commerce secretary.Marcia Fudge, nominee for housing and urban development secretary.Cecilia Rouse, nominee to lead the Council of Economic Advisers.Michael Regan, nominee for administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. Marty Walsh, nominee for labor secretary. Isabel Guzman, nominee for small business administrator. Merrick Garland, nominee for attorney general.Xavier Becerra, nominee for health and human services secretary.Deb Haaland, nominee for interior secretary.William Burns, nominee for CIA director.Katherine Tai, nominee for U.S. trade representative.This page will be updated as more hearings are scheduled.Go deeper: Biden finalizes full slate of Cabinet secretariesLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 2nd Democrat calls for investigation of DeSantis's vaccine distribution

    Democrats call for a new investigation of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

  • F-35Bs with special instruments are testing whether the advanced jet can operate on the Italian navy flagship

    The F-35B pilots and test team will collect data to certify that Italian aircraft carrier Cavour can operate Italy's own F-35s from the carrier.

  • Pipeline worker says the Biden administration took his livelihood away from him

    Jason Jernigan, a laid-off Keystone XL Pipeline worker, says if he were to take a job working for a solar panel company instead, he would be taking a $35-an-hour pay cut, according to his research.

  • This Is the Reason 40% of House-Hunters Haven't Purchased a Home Yet

    Record-low mortgage rates have led to a surge in buyer demand, and with limited inventory to choose from, getting an offer accepted often means having to duke it out with another buyer. About 40% say that's the primary reason they haven't managed to purchase property, according to a new survey by the National Association of Home Builders. If you're planning to buy a home in the near term, you may unfortunately wind up being flung into a bidding war, and you'll need a strategy in case that happens.

  • Postal worker accused of stealing painkillers mailed to veterans in Virginia, feds say

    Surveillance footage reportedly showed the employee hiding packages in her purse at work.

  • What Jeffrey Epstein did was vile. Why Dasha Nekrasova made a horror movie about it

    'The Scary of Sixty-First,' the debut film from the 'Red Scare podcast host, blends conspiracies and the occult as two young women move into Jeffrey Epstein's former apartment.

  • Here are the false and misleading claims Trump made in his CPAC speech

    In his first major speech since leaving the White House in January, Trump again falsely said he won the 2020 election.

  • FBI chief says US Capitol riot was 'domestic terrorism'

    The head of the FBI last night said the US Capitol riot was "domestic terrorism" and warned of a dramatic increase in white supremacist violence in the United States. Christopher Wray, the FBI Director, also defended the bureau's handling of advance intelligence that had indicated there would be a "war" at the Capitol on Jan 6. Giving evidence in Congress, the scene of the siege, Mr Wray also said his agents had found no evidence that anti-Trump groups such as Antifa, or "fake Trump supporters," had been involved as some backers of the former president had suggested. Mr Wray told the Senate judiciary committee: "I was appalled that you, our country's elected leaders, were victimised right here in these very halls. "That siege was criminal behaviour, pure and simple. It's behavior that we, the FBI, view as domestic terrorism." He said investigations had shown "quite a number of militia, violent extremists" involved, along with "racial" extremists who were "specifically advocating for the superiority of the white race." Overall, in America, not just relating to the Capitol riot, Mr Wray said his agents were currently investigating about 2,000 domestic terrorism cases. That had gone up from 1,000 in 2017, and 1,400 at the end of last year. The number of arrests of violent white supremacists had tripled since 2017 when he took over the FBI, he said. White supremacists were the "biggest chunk of our domestic terrorism portfolio," he added. Mr Wray said: "Unfortunately, January 6th was not an isolated event. The problem of domestic terrorism has been metastasizing across the country for a long time now and it is not going away any time soon. "I've been sounding the alarm about domestic terrorism since, I think, just about my first month on the job." In 2019 he elevated "racially and ethnically motivated violent extremism " to the same threat level as "ISIS and homegrown violent extremism." Mr Wray was asked repeatedly about a report on Jan 5 from the FBI's office in Norfolk, Virginia, that warned of online posts predicting a "war" in Washington the following day. He said the information was "raw" and unverified but was still properly shared with other security agencies. "It was not just an email," he said. "We did communicate that information in a timely fashion to the Capitol Police and (the Metropolitan Police in Washington) in not one, not two, but three different ways." He said the outcome was "unacceptable" and the FBI was looking into what could have done differently.